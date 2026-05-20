Secretary Naig Invites Iowans to Embark on Agritourism Adventures with the 2026 Choose Iowa Passport

Free digital passport encourages Iowans to hit the road and discover farms and local food and beverage experiences

DES MOINES, Iowa (May 20, 2026) - Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today invited Iowans to hit the road and experience the best of Iowa agriculture through the 2026 Choose Iowa Passport, a free, interactive digital platform that connects consumers with farms, local food, beverages and horticulture, and agritourism destinations across the state.

The free, interactive digital platform—developed in partnership with Travel Iowa—connects users with participating Choose Iowa members. Already nearly 80 members are participating, with additional locations continuing to join and expand the Passport’s reach all year long. Stops include farms, farm stores, farmers markets, restaurants, breweries, wineries, garden centers, and other businesses offering locally grown, made, and raised food, beverages, and agricultural products.

“I invite Iowans to embark on an agritourism adventure with the Choose Iowa Passport and enjoy the local flavor that our state has to offer,” said Secretary Naig. “This is the perfect opportunity to get out, take the backroads, and see more of Iowa. Along the way, you can meet the people behind your food and discover the farms and businesses that make our state special. We’re excited to see Choose Iowa continue to grow and to connect even more Iowans with these outstanding members.”

As they discover new destinations and experience the diversity of Iowa agriculture firsthand, participants can check in at locations to earn points which can be redeemed for prizes, including Choose Iowa merchandise and locally grown and made products from Choose Iowa members. Each year features a new Passport experience, giving participants the opportunity to discover new destinations and revisit favorite stops across the state.

How the Choose Iowa Passport Works

Participants can quickly sign up online at ChooseIowa.com

Free and mobile-friendly

Use your mobile device to check in when visiting participating locations to earn points and prizes

Discover farms, markets, restaurants, flower shops, garden centers, and agritourism destinations across Iowa

Support local farmers, businesses, and Iowa-made products

Building on a successful inaugural year, the Choose Iowa Passport has quickly become a popular way to connect consumers with local producers and experiences. In 2025, the Passport featured 99 participating businesses, generated more than 3,800 sign-ups, and recorded over 2,300 check-ins from users exploring agritourism destinations across Iowa.

The Passport is part of the Choose Iowa program, the state’s signature branding and marketing initiative that promotes Iowa-grown, made, and raised products. The program continues to gain strong momentum, with 345 members across Iowa.

Participants can access the 2026 Choose Iowa Passport, view locations, and begin planning their agritourism stops by visiting the Choose Iowa website.