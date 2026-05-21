Chris Walker of Silverman Law Office voted Best Attorney in Helena

Attorney Chris Walker of Silverman Law Office. Since its founding in 2012, Silverman Law Office has served more than 8,000 clients with services that include tax law, business law, real estate, probate, estate planning and litigation. The annual Best of Helena recognition is determined through a public nomination and voting process.

Chris Walker of Silverman Law Office named Best Attorney in Helena 2026 in the Independent Record’s Best of Helena contest.

Chris brings a strong combination of litigation experience and practical business insight to his clients.” — Mark Shutey, Chief Operations Officer

HELENA, MT, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chris Walker , senior associate attorney at Silverman Law Office , has been voted Best Attorney in Helena in the 2026 Best of Helena contest hosted by the Independent Record. The annual recognition is determined through a public nomination and voting process.Walker focuses his practice on business and contract matters, real estate transactions, estate planning and probate. He also maintains an active litigation practice, representing clients in disputes involving commercial issues, real estate, and probate matters.“Chris brings a strong combination of litigation experience and practical business insight to his clients,” said Silverman Law Office Chief Operations Officer Mark Shutey. “He is committed to solving complex problems and helping clients protect and grow what they have built.”Attorney Joel Silverman, founder and CEO of Silverman Law Office, was voted Best Attorney in Helena in the 2025 contest.Walker grew up in Kalispell and earned his undergraduate degree with distinction from Carroll College. He received his law degree with honors from the University of Montana School of Law, where he excelled in Business Transactions and Intellectual Property Law and externed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Montana.Before joining Silverman Law Office, Walker clerked for the 17th Judicial District Court of Montana and worked as an associate at Bosch, Kuhr, Dugdale & Brown in Havre. His experience includes forming corporate entities, managing real estate transactions, and litigating commercial, land and probate disputes.Walker has served on the board of the Rotary Club of Helena and was named a 2023 “20 Under 40” award recipient by the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce and the Independent Record. He previously served as president and board member of Havre’s Helping Haven, a nonprofit organization supporting individuals in need.Walker is licensed to practice law in Montana and Colorado.Since 2012, Silverman Law Office has served thousands of clients throughout Montana and across the United States from its offices in Helena, Bozeman, Billings, Butte and Big Timber. The firm specializes in business law, estate planning, real estate, probate, litigation and more. For more information, visit https://mttaxlaw.com/ or call 406-449-4829.

Meet Attorney Chris Walker - Silverman Law Office, PLLC

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