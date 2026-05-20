Austin Family Law Firm Smith & Bledsoe Adds Attorney Marla Hayes

Marla Hayes joins Smith & Bledsoe Family Law to represent Central Texas clients in divorce, child custody, and property division matters.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smith & Bledsoe Family Law announces the hiring of attorney Marla Hayes . Hayes joins the Austin-based firm to represent individuals in family law matters, including divorce, property division, and child custody.Hayes earned her Juris Doctor from The University of Texas School of Law. During her examination year, she achieved the highest score on the Texas Bar Exam. Her academic background also includes a Bachelor of Arts in English from The University of Texas at Austin. Prior to her legal career, Hayes worked as a technical editor. In that capacity, she analyzed data and communicated information for technical audiences, skills she now applies when handling financial documents and legal pleadings.Licensed to practice law in Texas since 2020, Hayes has managed cases involving financial and emotional disputes. She handles the preparation of legal documents and represents clients in mediation and trial settings. Her approach to the law is informed by her own experience with the family court system, providing her with an understanding of the legal process from a client's perspective.Marla Hayes focuses on providing clear communication and factual advocacy for families in Central Texas. Her background in technical analysis allows her to manage the details of property division and legal filings while representing clients in the courtroom, and she is committed to drafting legal strategies that assist clients in reaching their goals.At Smith & Bledsoe Family Law, Hayes joins a team that handles contested and uncontested divorces throughout Central Texas. The firm manages legal matters ranging from prenuptial agreements to enforcement actions. Hayes will work with clients to manage the filing of petitions, the discovery process, and the finalization of court orders.The firm manages legal matters for clients throughout the Austin metropolitan area and surrounding Central Texas counties. Hayes handles the legal requirements for conservatorship, possession and access, and child support calculations. In property division matters, she reviews financial records to assist in the identification and valuation of community and separate property assets. This includes cases involving retirement accounts, real property, and business interests.Hayes also handles modifications of existing court orders and enforcement actions when a party fails to comply with a decree. Her work includes drafting motions, attending hearings, and negotiating settlements. By focusing on the facts of each case, Hayes aims to provide clients with a clear understanding of their legal options. The addition of Hayes expands the firm's capacity to handle family law cases in the Austin area.About Smith & Bledsoe Family LawSmith & Bledsoe Family Law is an Austin, Texas family law firm focused on high-stakes divorce, child custody, and complex family matters across Central Texas. The firm is led by Christian Smith, a Super Lawyers honoree recognized among the top tier of Texas attorneys, and Brandon Bledsoe, a seasoned trial lawyer known for strategic, results-driven advocacy. Together, they bring courtroom credibility, sharp negotiation skills, and deep knowledge of local courts to cases where outcomes matter long after the judgment is signed.Smith & Bledsoe Family Law represents clients in contested and uncontested divorce, complex property division, custody and conservatorship disputes, child support, enforcement and modification actions, prenuptial and postnuptial agreements, adoption, and LGBTQ+ family law. The firm is known for direct communication, tailored legal strategy, and hands-on representation, delivering clarity and control to clients navigating some of the most consequential legal decisions of their lives.Legal Disclaimer: Unless otherwise indicated, attorneys are not certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. Case results depend upon a variety of factors unique to each case. Case results do not guarantee or predict a similar result in any future case.

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