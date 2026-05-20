Robbie Beyer on CAIO Connect Podcast with Sanjay Puri Says Change Management Will Decide AI Success in Enterprises

CAIO Connect Podcast Robbie Beyer, Director- Data Science & AI, RSM US LLP, in conversation with Sanjay Puri, Founder & Chairman of Knowledge Networks, at the TechEx North America summit, on the CAIO Connect Podcast

CAIO Connect Podcast at TechEx with host Sanjay and RSM’s Robbie Byer says AI success depends on change management, governance, and employee adoption.

AI agents are really where we’re seeing differentiated outcomes across enterprises.” — Robbie Beyer

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robbie Beyer of RSM on CAIO Connect Podcast with Host Sanjay Puri at TechEx Says Change Management Will Decide AI Success in EnterprisesAt the TechEx conference in San Jose, the CAIO Connect Podcast hosted a detailed discussion on enterprise AI adoption with host Sanjay Puri and guest Robbie Beyer of RSM. The session focused on how organizations can turn AI investment into real business value. Robbie Beyer, who leads data and AI advisory at RSM, explained that companies often fail not because of weak technology, but because employees do not adopt it effectively. He stressed that successful AI transformation depends on leadership, governance, and strong change management.During the CAIO Connect Podcast conversation at TechEx, Robbie Beyer explained that RSM supports mid-market companies in building AI strategies, governance systems, and implementation plans. He said the CAIO Connect Podcast audience, which includes chief AI officers, executives, and AI entrepreneurs, must understand that mid-market firms face a different reality than large enterprises. These companies often sit between rapid growth and limited internal structure. Beyer said they need hands-on guidance to define AI strategy, manage data, and deploy solutions safely. He added that both mid-market firms and Fortune 500 companies now aim to become AI-enabled, but their maturity levels differ significantly.Robbie Beyer told host Sanjay that AI demand is rising across industries, including family-owned businesses and large corporations. He said executives now worry about falling behind competitors, which creates strong urgency to adopt AI. He shared examples of companies using AI for warehouse automation, inventory control, and marketing content creation. According to Beyer, organizations now measure AI success using a mix of cost savings, revenue growth, risk reduction, and faster time to market. He also said leaders must stop treating AI as a trend and instead treat it as a core business transformation tool.On the CAIO Connect Podcast at TechEx, Robbie Beyer introduced a practical framework called “run, protect, grow.” He explained that companies first use AI to improve operational efficiency in back-office tasks like data entry and financial processing. Next, they focus on protection by reducing risk through better governance and data controls. Finally, they use AI to grow revenue through better customer targeting, churn prevention, and marketing optimization. Beyer said this structure helps executives focus on real outcomes instead of getting lost in vendor hype and unclear ROI expectations.Robbie Beyer also discussed how AI vendors like OpenAI and Anthropic are now investing in consulting partnerships. Speaking on the CAIO Connect Podcast hosted at TechEx, he said these companies recognize that enterprise data remains locked inside organizations. He explained that AI models cannot deliver full value without integration into real business systems. He said consulting firms like RSM bridge this gap by combining engineers, strategists, governance experts, and industry specialists. He called these teams “forward-deployed engineers” who work directly inside client organizations to implement AI effectively.A major theme in the CAIO Connect Podcast with Robbie Beyer was change management. He said companies often underestimate how difficult it is for employees to adopt AI tools. Even when tools improve efficiency, workers struggle to trust and use them without proper support. He shared an example from a state health department where staff moved from paper-based processes to AI dashboards that predicted health risks. Although the system improved outcomes, employees needed strong training and support to adapt. Beyer said adoption fails when organizations ignore the human side of transformation.Finally, Robbie Beyer told host Sanjay that AI agents represent one of the most important enterprise opportunities today. He said companies see strong ROI from agentic AI, but they must build strong governance systems before scaling it. He warned that organizations must carefully manage data access, customer interaction, and reputational risk. In his closing views, Beyer said he prefers human-generated data, supports human-in-the-loop systems, and believes agentic AI is still “underhyped.” He ended with a clear message: AI success depends less on technology and more on people, process, and trust.

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