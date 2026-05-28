ReviveHealth Appoints Kathy Pham as Head of AI, Expands Boston Innovation Team

The Boston Innovation Hub Team, Revive

Boston-based innovation team brings together AI, product, engineering, and data expertise to support connected healthcare delivery

As we continue evolving the healthcare experience people want, we’re building a team that understands healthcare is not just a technology challenge—it’s ultimately a human challenge.” — Gary Douville, Chief Operating Officer, Revive

PONTE VEDRA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- — ReviveHealth , Inc. (Revive), an integrated whole-person healthcare platform serving employers and their workforces, today announced the appointment of Kathy Pham as Head of AI as the company continues expanding its Boston Innovation Hub and advancing its long-term AI and platform strategy.Pham joins Revive with experience spanning healthcare, government, enterprise technology, academia, and responsible AI governance, including leadership roles at Mozilla, Harvard, Workday, Google, and the White House. Her appointment reflects Revive’s continued investment in building AI capabilities that are operationally integrated, clinically informed, and grounded in responsible AI practices.Most recently, Pham served as Vice President of AI and Open Technology at Workday, where she led enterprise AI initiatives focused on responsible implementation, operational adoption, and large-scale organizational enablement. She also serves on the faculty at Harvard, where she developed and teaches Product and Society, and leads the Agents of Purpose lab exploring human agency and purpose in the era of intelligent systems. In government, she served as the inaugural Executive Director of the National AI Advisory Committee and helped spearhead healthcare interoperability initiatives within the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.Pham will help guide Revive’s AI strategy and roadmap while working alongside its growing Boston-based innovation team across product, engineering, platform architecture, and data science.The Boston Innovation Hub serves as a collaborative center for applied AI, platform engineering, and healthcare innovation, supporting initiatives focused on care navigation, operational intelligence, clinician support, and connected member experiences across the Revive platform.“What impressed us most about Kathy is her ability to bridge responsible AI leadership with real operational execution,” said Gary Douville, Chief Operating Officer at Revive. “As we continue evolving the healthcare experience people want, we’re building a team that understands healthcare is not just a technology challenge—it’s a coordination challenge, an experience challenge, and ultimately a human challenge. Kathy brings exactly the kind of perspective and leadership we believe is necessary for the next phase of growth.”Revive’s approach to AI focuses on embedding intelligence directly into coordinated healthcare delivery and platform design rather than treating AI as a disconnected feature or standalone point solution.Initial areas of focus include:• AI-enabled navigation and member engagement• Clinician intelligence and care coordination support• Operational systems that reduce friction and fragmentation• Platform intelligence that strengthens continuity across the care journey• Responsible AI governance and enterprise scalabilityThe company’s believes healthcare AI should support clinicians and care teams—not replace them—and that meaningful innovation requires operational integration, governance, and clinically grounded implementation.“What drew me to Revive was the combination of strong technical leadership, operational focus, and a clear commitment to coordinated care,” said Kathy Pham. “There is an opportunity to apply AI in ways that genuinely improve how people navigate healthcare, support care teams, and strengthen continuity across the member experience. That only happens when technology is thoughtfully integrated into real systems of care.”Pham joins a growing and thriving innovation team in Boston working across platform engineering, AI, infrastructure, and member experience initiatives as Revive continues investing in the next phase of connected healthcare delivery.“Healthcare transformation requires both speed and discipline,” said Pete Kamm, Vice President of Technology at Revive. “We’re building an environment where product, engineering, data, and AI capabilities work together closely to accelerate innovation responsibly and create technology that scales intelligently with the needs of members, clinicians, and employers.”The Boston Innovation Hub will support ongoing initiatives across AI, platform architecture, care navigation, and operational intelligence as Revive continues advancing its long-term platform and AI roadmap.About ReviveHealth, Inc.ReviveHealth, Inc. (Revive) is an integrated whole-person care company delivering accessible, affordable, and high-quality care for employers and their workforces. Through a subscription-based model, Revive connects primary care, urgent care, mental health services, weight health, pharmacy services, and wellness support into one coordinated experience. Designed to complement traditional insurance, Revive helps employers simplify benefits while improving access, outcomes, and cost predictability. www.revive.healthMedia Contact

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