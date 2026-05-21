Vadzo Imaging Launches Innova-900MGS Monochrome Global Shutter Gigabit Ethernet Camera with Sony IMX900

3.2MP Monochrome | Sony Pregius S IMX900 | True Global Shutter | Quad HDR | Enhanced NIR 2X | GigE Vision | ONVIF Profile S, T & G | PoE IEEE 802.3af

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vadzo Imaging today announced the Innova-900MGS, a 3.2MP monochrome Gigabit Ethernet camera built on the Sony® Pregius S™ IMX900 CMOS sensor. Featuring true global shutter architecture, Quad HDR, 2X NIR sensitivity improvement over previous sensor generations, and ONVIF Profile S, T, and G compliance, the Innova-900MGS is purpose-built for industrial inspection, autonomous mobile robots, logistics OCR, and life sciences imaging deployments where distortion-free capture, reliable operation under variable illumination, and standards-based network integration are non-negotiable.

Technical Highlights

Next-Generation Global Shutter Performance: The IMX900 employs 2.25 µm BSI pixels delivering 3.2MP resolution (2064 × 1552) in a 1/3.1″ optical format. Its global shutter architecture eliminates rolling shutter distortion across the full frame simultaneously, making the Innova-900MGS suited for high-speed industrial inspection, robotics, and automated guidance systems where subject motion cannot be controlled.

Quad HDR and Quad Shutter Control: The IMX900 sensor supports Quad HDR by allowing different exposure times to be set across each 2×2 pixel unit, enabling simultaneous short and long exposure capture within a single frame, extending dynamic range under demanding lighting conditions without frame-level compositing. Quad Shutter Control enables independent exposure settings across 2×2 pixel clusters for time-sequential capture within a single frame cycle, critical for machine vision workflows requiring multi-condition analysis in a single pass.

Enhanced NIR Sensitivity: The IMX900's BSI pixel architecture delivers a 2X improvement in near-infrared quantum efficiency over previous sensor generations. This translates directly to better performance under red and IR illumination, conditions common in logistics automation, medical imaging, and life sciences research where visible light illumination is either impractical or prohibited.

Fast AE Mode: Integrated Fast AE circuitry adapts exposure dynamically, reducing frame-to-frame luminance variation under changing ambient conditions. This enables stable deployment of the IMX900 Mono Gigabit Ethernet camera in outdoor robotic systems, sports analysis environments, and high-mix production lines without manual exposure management between lighting zones or shift changes.

Gigabit Ethernet Camera with ONVIF Compliance: The Innova-900MGS delivers uncompressed image streams over Gigabit Ethernet. ONVIF Profile S, T, and G compliance ensures interoperability with network-based vision and security management frameworks, simplifying integration into multi-camera architectures managed through standard NMS or VMS platforms. PoE support compliant with IEEE 802.3af enables single-cable power and data delivery, eliminating the need for separate power infrastructure at each camera node.

Form Factor and Mechanical Design: At 38mm × 38mm with an M12 (S-Mount) lens interface, the three-board module integrates directly into embedded and mobile platforms. Designed for thermal stability and low mass, it is a practical fit for drones, handheld inspection devices, and high-density inspection arrays where board-level integration and weight constraints apply.

Targeted Application Domains

Industrial Metrology and Quality Control: Conveyor-based inspection systems struggle with motion blur when cameras cannot synchronize shutter timing to part movement. The Innova-900MGS global shutter captures the full frame at a single point in time, eliminating geometric distortion on fast-moving parts. Quad HDR extends usable dynamic range across mixed surface finishes, within the same frame, supporting dimensional analysis, surface defect detection, and automated pick-and-place verification without per-SKU illumination tuning.

Robotics and AMRs: Autonomous mobile robots operating in warehouses and factories encounter variable ambient lighting, reflective floor markings, and mixed fluorescent and LED zones that cause exposure instability in standard cameras. The Innova-900MGS Fast AE mode stabilizes exposure across lighting transitions, while the global shutter prevents barcode and QR code distortion during robot motion. PoE and compact form factor simplify mounting directly on AGV and AMR chassis without dedicated power routing.

Life Sciences and Microscopy: Fluorescence assays and NIR-based biological imaging require sensors capable of detecting low-intensity signals in spectral ranges where standard CMOS sensors lose sensitivity. The IMX900's 2X NIR quantum efficiency improvement over previous generations allows the Innova-900MGS to capture meaningful signal at 850 nm and 940 nm without requiring high-power illumination that could affect sample viability. Monochrome output eliminates Bayer interpolation artefacts, preserving spatial resolution critical for cell morphology and tissue analysis.

Logistics and OCR: Parcel sorting lines combine high conveyor speeds, mixed ambient and point illumination, and wide variation in label contrast and surface finish. Rolling shutter cameras introduce skew distortion on barcodes and shipping labels at line speeds above 0.5 m/s, increasing read failure rates. The Innova-900MGS global shutter eliminates skew distortion at full conveyor speed, while Quad HDR maintains legible contrast on both high-gloss thermal labels and matte corrugated surfaces within the same frame.

Aerial Imaging and Drones: Drone-based inspection and surveillance platforms require cameras that can capture sharp frames during forward flight without the diagonal skew that rolling shutter sensors introduce at UAV airspeeds. The Innova-900MGS global shutter eliminates motion artefacts at typical inspection flight speeds, while its low-mass 38mm × 38mm form factor minimizes payload impact on flight endurance. NIR sensitivity supports operation in low-light or near-infrared illuminated inspection scenarios where visible-band imaging is insufficient.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between global shutter and rolling shutter, and when does it matter for industrial cameras?

A rolling shutter sensor reads pixel rows sequentially from top to bottom, meaning different rows are captured at slightly different points in time. At conveyor speeds above 0.5 m/s or in robotic applications where the camera or subject is in motion, this produces geometric distortion, barcodes appear skewed, circular features become elliptical, and dimensional measurements are unreliable. A global shutter captures every pixel simultaneously, eliminating this distortion entirely. For machine vision, metrology, and barcode reading applications, global shutter is the correct architecture whenever the camera or subject is in motion during exposure.

What does ONVIF Profile S, T, and G compliance mean for a GigE industrial camera?

ONVIF Profile S covers basic video streaming and PTZ control, allowing the camera to integrate with any ONVIF-compliant VMS or NMS without custom drivers. Profile T extends this to H.264/H.265 streaming and metadata. Profile G adds onboard storage and event-based recording capability. Together, S, T, and G compliance means the Innova-900MGS can be deployed in distributed industrial networks managed through standard network video management infrastructure, reducing integration overhead compared to proprietary GigE cameras.

Why does NIR sensitivity matter for logistics and life sciences camera deployments?

In logistics, NIR illumination at 850 nm or 940 nm is used in conveyor systems to provide consistent, flicker-free lighting that is invisible to human workers. Cameras with low NIR quantum efficiency require higher illumination power to achieve adequate contrast, increasing power draw and illuminator cost. In life sciences, many fluorescent dyes and biological markers emit in the 700–950 nm range. A 2X improvement in NIR quantum efficiency at these wavelengths allows the Innova-900MGS to capture usable signal at lower illumination intensities, reducing phototoxicity risk in live-cell imaging and lowering illumination infrastructure cost in both domains.

What does Quad HDR enable that standard HDR does not, and when is it relevant in machine vision?

Standard frame-based HDR composites multiple full-frame exposures captured sequentially, introducing motion artefacts between frames when subjects are moving. Quad HDR sets independent exposure values across 2×2 pixel clusters within a single frame, capturing short and long exposures simultaneously without inter-frame motion. This makes it applicable to moving subjects on conveyor systems where sequential HDR would fail, and to scenes with mixed surface finishes in the same field of view.

Availability

The Innova-900MGS is available for order. Specifications, datasheet downloads, and evaluation unit requests are available at www.vadzoimaging.com.

About Vadzo Imaging

Vadzo Imaging designs and manufactures embedded and machine vision cameras for OEMs and system integrators. The company offers imaging platforms across USB, MIPI, GigE, and SerDes interfaces, with in-house development across sensor selection, optics, ISP tuning, firmware, and interface stacks, including UVC, Meridian (in-house ONVIF stack), and Vortex (in-house RTSP stack). Vadzo supports edge AI integration and provides OEM customization across hardware, firmware, and software for applications in industrial automation, robotics, smart surveillance, and life sciences.

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