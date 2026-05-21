The Service Companies Appoints Corné Wolmarans as Vice President of Risk and Safety

The Service Companies Appoints Corné Wolmarans

Hospitality and Risk Management Expert Joins TSC to Enhance Enterprise Safety Standards and Operational Compliance

As The Service Companies continues to grow, strengthening our risk management, safety, and compliance capabilities is critical to protecting our people, our clients, and our performance.” — Brian Coyne

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Service Companies (TSC), the leading provider of outsourced cleaning services to the luxury hotel, casino, and timeshare industries, today announced the appointment of Corné Wolmarans as Vice President of Risk and Safety.

The arrival of Mr. Wolmarans marks a significant investment in TSC’s best-in-class risk and safety functions as the company continues to scale its national operations. Wolmarans will lead enterprise-wide risk strategy, focused on safeguarding TSC employees while enhancing safety standards and risk awareness across the organization.

Wolmarans brings over 20 years of executive experience across the hospitality and commercial services sectors. Most recently, he served as Senior Director of Quality Control & Safety at MasterCorp, where he led risk strategy across more than 90 locations, successfully reducing the total cost of risk while improving safety outcomes. His extensive background also includes leadership roles at Hilton and SITA, as well as a foundational career with the South African Police Service, which informs his disciplined and structured approach to risk governance.

"As The Service Companies continues to grow, strengthening our risk management, safety, and compliance capabilities is critical to protecting our people, our clients, and our performance," said Brian Coyne, Chief Executive Officer at The Service Companies. "Corné’s unique combination of industry knowledge and operational expertise makes him an ideal fit to lead this function. His leadership will be instrumental in helping us maintain the high standards our clients expect."

Leveraging his deep expertise in loss prevention, Wolmarans will emphasize a culture where safety is an integrated standard.

"I joined The Service Companies because they understand that safety is a key metric for measuring operational excellence," said Wolmarans. "My primary focus is on our TSC employees and ensuring we maintain a strong safety framework where compliance is non-negotiable."

About The Service Companies

The Service Companies (TSC) is the leading provider of managed services to the luxury hospitality and casino industries. With a commitment to quality and a focus on long-term partnerships, TSC provides a wide range of solutions, including turnkey housekeeping, overnight cleaning, public area cleaning, EVS, and window cleaning.

https://theservicecompanies.com

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