Habitat LA’s Power Women, Power Tools® Returns to Long Beach June 5–6

Two-day build event will unite women executives and leaders from across Los Angeles to help construct eight affordable homes for first-time homebuyers

For more than 20 years, women have shown up with strength, compassion, and determination to help build safe, stable, and affordable homes.” — Erin Rank, President and CEO of Habitat LA

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) is proud to celebrate more than two decades of empowering women through its signature Power Women, Power Toolsevent, taking place June 5–6, 2026, in Long Beach.This inspiring two-day build event will bring together women executives, business owners, and senior leaders from across Los Angeles—including the corporate, nonprofit, entertainment, healthcare, education, and public sectors—to help construct eight new affordable homes for low-income, first-time homebuyers.More than just a construction event, Power Women, Power Toolsis a powerful demonstration of what happens when accomplished women come together to create lasting change. Working side by side on the build site, participants will help transform what was once an empty lot into a vibrant new community where families can put down roots and build brighter futures.“Power Women, Power Tools is one of the most inspiring events of the year because it brings together women leaders from across Los Angeles who are passionate about making a tangible difference for families in our community,” said Erin Rank, President and CEO of Habitat LA. “For more than 20 years, women have shown up with strength, compassion, and determination to help build safe, stable, and affordable homes. Together, we are not just raising walls—we are building hope and opening the door to homeownership.”Habitat LA created Power Women, Power Toolsin 2004 to provide women in leadership with a hands-on opportunity to build homes and strengthen communities throughout Greater Los Angeles. Since then, thousands of women have participated in the annual event, helping break down barriers while expanding access to affordable homeownership for local families.Past participants have included notable women such as Angela Bassett, Rosario Dawson, Tina Knowles, Holly Robinson Peete, Pauley Perrette, Maria Shriver, and Chandra Wilson.For more information visit Habitat LA Power Women, Power Tools® EVENT DETAILSWhen:Friday–Saturday, June 5–6, 20268:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.Where:5571 Orange Ave., Long Beach, CaliforniaWho:• Habitat LA staff and volunteers• C-suite women leaders• Celebrity guests• Habitat LA partner familiesABOUT HABITAT FOR HUMANITY LOS ANGELESHabitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) transforms neighborhoods throughout greater Los Angeles by bringing the community together to build affordable homes, provide critical home repairs and help families rebuild after natural disasters. Habitat LA strengthens families through helping them access affordable loans, housing counseling and down-payment assistance. For more information about Habitat LA visit https://www.habitatla.org/ MEDIA CONTACT:Makebra BridgesCell: 562-455-5804Email: mbridges@habitatla.org

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