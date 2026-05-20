Meet Wiggli: The Curious Scout Bee Welcoming the World to Expo 2031 Minnesota USA

Wiggli, Expo 2031 Minnesota USA official mascot

Official mascot launches a five-region American Tour, bringing the first A1 International Horticultural Exposition in U.S. history to life before opening day.

Wiggli is how we begin the conversation and she will carry the Expo 2031 Minnesota USA story to communities across America and to audiences around the world.” — Wendy Meadley, CEO and Founder, Expo 2031 Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On World Bee Day, Expo 2031 Minnesota USA introduced Wiggli, a scout honey bee with a hive-full of curiosity who will serve as the official mascot of the first A1 International Horticultural Exposition ever held in the United States. Created with experience design studio BRC Imagination Arts and biodiversity intelligence company HiveTracks , Wiggli embodies the expo’s theme, Human / Nature: Where Humanity and Horticulture Meet, and encourages visitors of every age to wonder, wander, and explore.Expo 2031 runs May through October 2031 in Dakota County, Minnesota, and expects to welcome millions of visitors from across the United States and the world. Wiggli’s adventure begins today as the face of a five-year story connecting Expo 2031 to audiences across America and around the world. She also launches a five-region American Tour previewing the expo’s climate zones in Minnesota: Wiggli Heads West (Arid), Lush America (Tropical), America in Bloom (Temperate), America’s Breadbasket (Continental), and Northern Lights (North Star). Each stop invites communities to help build the expo.“Wiggli is how we begin the conversation. She is curious, she is brave, and she is built for collaboration with both people and the natural world. Through 2031, she will carry the Expo 2031 Minnesota USA story to communities across America and to audiences around the world.”Wendy Meadley, CEO and Founder, Expo 2031 Minnesota“The greatest mascots make you part of the story. Wiggli does exactly that. She flies alongside visitors at Expo 2031 and across every community that welcomes her in the years before opening day, turning the meeting of humanity and horticulture into something you can actually feel.”Christian Lachel, Chief Creative Officer, BRC Imagination ArtsAbout Expo 2031 Minnesota.Expo 2031 Minnesota USA will be the first A1 International Horticultural Exhibition ever hosted in the United States. Approved by the International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH) and supported by the U.S. federal government, the six-month exposition will feature international pavilions, gardens, and global forums on horticulture, agriculture, and livable communities. Learn more at expo2031.org.About BRC Imagination Arts.BRC Imagination Arts is a full-service strategy, design, and production company powered by Deep Story™. For 45 years, BRC has created destinations including the Johnnie Walker Experience, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and World Expo pavilions from Shanghai 2010 to Osaka 2025. Learn more at brcweb.com.About HiveTracks.HiveTracks, Inc. empowers beekeepers and businesses worldwide to increase pollinator health and biodiversity. The platform supports more than 17,000 active beekeepers managing over 50,000 hives across 145+ countries. Learn more at hivetracks.com.Press kit, high-resolution Wiggli imagery, World Bee Day Celebration video and images and partner logos available upon request.Media Contacts:Richard Larkin McLayExpo 2031 Minnesota USAcontact@expo2031.org+1 612-513-2107Max RünzelHiveTracksmax@hivetracks.com+1 828-434-8835

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