Ivy Newman Fredrickson of Silverman Law Office Voted Best Attorney in Butte

Ivy Fredrickson Since its founding in 2012, Silverman Law Office has served more than 8,000 clients with services that include tax law, business law, real estate, probate, estate planning and litigation. Winners in the Best of Butte and Beyond contest are selected through a public nomination and voting process.

Ivy Newman Fredrickson of Silverman Law Office named Best Attorney in Butte in The Montana Standard’s Best of Butte and Beyond contest.

Ivy’s commitment to Butte is evident in everything she does.” — Mark Shutey, Chief Operations Officer

BUTTE, MT, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ivy Newman Fredrickson , an attorney with Silverman Law Office , has been named Best Attorney in Butte in the 2026 Best of Butte and Beyond contest hosted by The Montana Standard. Winners are selected through a public nomination and voting process.A fifth-generation Butte resident, Fredrickson focuses her practice on estate planning, probate, real estate, business and other transactional legal matters.“Ivy brings a steady, thoughtful approach to her work with clients,” said Silverman Law Office Chief Operations Officer Mark Shutey. “Her leadership, judgment, and commitment to service are reflected in every part of her practice.”Earlier in her career, Fredrickson spent 15 years as a senior staff attorney with the Ocean Conservancy, where she worked on national environmental policy issues while maintaining strong ties to Montana.In addition to her legal practice, Fredrickson has deep roots in community leadership. Her service and volunteer work earned her the 2026 Volunteer of the Year award from the Butte Local Development Corporation for her long-standing contributions to the Butte community. She was also named a “20 Under 40” award recipient in 2020 by The Montana Standard in recognition of her personal and professional achievements.“Ivy’s commitment to Butte is evident in everything she does,” Shutey said. “Her leadership and integrity are reflected not just in her professional work, but in her ongoing service to this community.”Since its founding in 2012, Silverman Law Office has served thousands of clients throughout Montana and across the United States from its offices in Helena, Bozeman, Billings, Butte and Big Timber. The firm specializes in business law, estate planning, real estate, probate, litigation, and more. For more information, visit https://mttaxlaw.com/ or call 406-299-8131.

Meet Attorney Ivy Newman Fredrickson - Silverman Law Office, PLLC

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