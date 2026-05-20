Aimee Bernstein Helps Women Expand Leadership, Confidence, and Capacity for Change at The Women’s Mastery Institute

BOYNTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transformational Coach and Leadership Expert Brings 40 Years of Experience Helping Leaders Turn Pressure Into Purpose, Resilience, and Meaningful Impact“Are you a woman who will help lead us into a more compassionate and collaborative world?”That is the question posed by Aimee Bernstein, President of Open Mind Adventures and founder of the Women’s Mastery Institute, whose mission is to help women step into greater confidence, leadership presence, and influence—so they can create meaningful change in their workplaces, communities, and lives.“You don’t have to be a politician, celebrity, or multi-millionaire to lead the way,” says Bernstein. “As you evolve yourself, you positively affect the people and situations around you. Leadership begins from within.”After more than 40 years of coaching executives, leadership teams, and organizations through transformation, Bernstein founded the Women’s Mastery Institute to address a deeper need she consistently observed: many highly capable women hold themselves back because they underestimate their own power.Research continues to show that women, in general, report lower self-confidence and self-esteem than men, which can limit their willingness to pursue opportunities, speak with authority, and fully express their leadership potential.The Women’s Mastery Institute was created to change that.Through coaching, training, and transformational programs, the Institute helps women expand their personal and professional power by strengthening confidence, leadership presence, emotional resilience, influence, and the ability to navigate pressure and uncertainty with greater clarity and calm.Bernstein’s work is grounded in a unique methodology that integrates psychology, emotional intelligence, mind-body mastery, meditative practices, and the energy principles and practices of Aikido, which she studied extensively under renowned teacher Robert Nadeau.Rather than teaching people to simply “manage stress,” Bernstein helps leaders transform pressure into a source of energy, creativity, and growth.“Pressure is the energy of change,” Bernstein explains. “When we learn how to work with it instead of against it, we develop greater resilience, clearer thinking, stronger relationships, and a larger capacity to lead.”In 2015, Bernstein authored Stress Less, Achieve More, a practical guide for transforming stress into strength and using pressure as a positive force for growth and performance. The book was published in English, Mandarin, and Arabic, and was later recognized by Thrive Global in 2017 as one of the most inspiring books of the year.Her clients have included leaders from global organizations such as Mastercard, Dolce and Gabbana, The Ritz-Carlton, Microsoft LA, The Port of Singapore, Colgate-Palmolive, and EA Sports, as well as nonprofit organizations and municipal agencies, seeking stronger collaboration, trust, and effective leadership.Among her accomplishments, Bernstein helped transform a major beauty company’s Research & Development division into a highly collaborative, high-performing environment through executive coaching and leadership development over a five-year engagement. This led to 100 ideas for innovation, 16 of which were taken into market research, and a culture in which scientists said they were working harder than ever but having more fun. She also facilitated improved cooperation between management and union leadership within Broward County EMS, helping establish a shared vision and significantly reducing workplace grievances.Today, through the Women’s Mastery Institute, Bernstein continues empowering women leaders through transformational programs, including Ready for More: The Art of Transformation and her eight-week signature series, The Roar of the More, which helps participants rapidly shift into more centered, empowered, and evolved versions of themselves within minutes.Aimee is also listed in Who’s Who in American Women, recognizing her longstanding contributions to leadership development, transformational coaching, and women’s empowerment.Her larger vision extends beyond individual leadership development.“I want to help people evolve their consciousness,” she says. “When we become more self-aware, more grounded, and more connected to our deeper wisdom and finer Self, we create workplaces, communities, and families that are more compassionate, collaborative, and human. That is the kind of leadership the world needs now.”For more information about Aimee Bernstein, Open Mind Adventures, and the Women’s Mastery Institute, visit Open Mind Adventures and Women’s Mastery Institute http://www.womensmasteryinstitute.com Media Contact:Aimee BernsteinPresident, Open Mind AdventuresFounder, Women’s Mastery InstituteBoynton Beach, FloridaOpen Mind Adventures WebsiteLearn More about Aimee Bernstein:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/aimee-bernstein , through her profile on Women’s Mastery Institute, https://womensmasteryinstitute.com/aimee-bernstein-training-bio/ , through her profile on Open Mind Adventures, https://openmindadventures.com/aimee-bernsteins-bio/ or through her website, www.stresslessachievemore.com Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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