Goodguys Rod & Custom Association Awards the 2026 TANKS Inc. Hot Rod of the Year

Congratulations to Todd Samson and the team at Gray’s Garage for being named the Goodguys 2026 TANKS Inc. Hot Rod of the Year. Gray’s Garage massaged the roadster body, tightened the gaps, added some requisite hot rod louvers, and worked in taillights from a vintage VW Beetle before applying the Muddy Green and Black hue. A Flathead is topped with a SCoT blower that packs air and fuel into the rare Ardun heads with sparks coming from a Ronco magneto.

Congratulations to Todd Samson and Gray's Garage for being named the Goodguys Rod & Custom Association's 2026 Tanks, Inc. Hot Rod of the Year!

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association presented their second Top 12 of the Year Award during the 1st BASF Legends of Hot Rodding event this past weekend, with Todd Samson and his 1932 Ford Roadster being named the 2026 TANKS Inc. Hot Rod of the Year!Samson credits his father for taking him to car shows at an early age, where he became obsessed with a 1932 Ford roadster powered by a Flathead engine equipped with rare Ardun cylinder heads. He promised that he would have a ’32 roadster someday and even bought a similar engine long before having a car to put it in. Eventually he found a car to build and decided to turn over the project to Dave Gray and his small crew at Gray’s Garage in Sanford, Michigan.The foundation for the roadster is a custom chassis by Brooks Craft complemented with classic hot rod components such as a drilled and dropped front axle and a Winters quick-change rear axle supported by a Model A rear spring. The engine, a vintage Ford Flathead built by Don Ferguson, is just like the one Sampson coveted as child. A SCoT blower packs air and fuel into the rare Ardun heads with sparks coming from a Ronco magneto.Gray’s Garage massaged the all-steel Brookville body, tightened the gaps, added some requisite hot rod louvers, and worked in taillights from a vintage VW Beetle before applying the PPG Muddy Green and Black hue. The interior features custom seats upholstered with leather by Colten Leigeb highlighted with vintage gauges, an MG steering wheel and ’36 Ford steering column.To compete for the coveted title of Goodguys 2026 TANKS Inc. Hot Rod of the Year, vehicles must be older than 1949, have a minimum of 500 miles on the odometer, and finish a 100-plus mile reliability run through the scenic back roads of Tennessee, including passes down the Music City Raceway drag strip! Samson’s Deuce roadster performed flawlessly throughout the journey, a testament to the build quality of Gray’s Garage.Goodguys will be crowning 10 more vehicles to complete their Top 12 of the Year Awards presented by BASF throughout the 2026 season which includes the Snap-on Muscle Car, Vintage Air Custom Rod, Dakota Digital Truck of the Year Late, and other top categories for classic vehicles.Congratulations to Todd Samson and the team at Gray’s Garage for being named the Goodguys 2026 TANKS Inc. Hot Rod of the Year.Build Details: Feature Story

Goodguys 2026 TANKS Inc. Hot Rod of the Year

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