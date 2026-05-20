INSTORE Acquires the JA New York Shows, The Industry’s Most Trusted Voice Takes the Helm of Its Most Iconic Show

INSTORE’s deep connection to the fine jewelry industry positions it to restore JA New York as a must-attend event on the industry calendar.

MONTCLAIR, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- INSTORE, the leading media and information company serving the fine jewelry industry, today announced the acquisition of the JA New York trade shows from Emerald Holding, Inc. (Emerald). The move marks a pivotal moment for the jewelry industry, reuniting one of its most storied trade events with an organization that has spent decades embedded in the daily lives of independent jewelers and the suppliers who serve them.JA New York has long been considered the heartbeat of the American fine jewelry trade — a place where relationships are forged, trends are set, and business gets done. With this acquisition, INSTORE is committed to positioning JA New York to its rightful place as an unmissable fixture on the industry calendar.“JA New York exists to serve this industry, and everything we do will be built around that purpose. Our commitment is to create an event where independent retailers find real answers, suppliers find real connections, and the entire jewelry community leaves stronger than when they arrived.” — Matthijs Braakman, Publisher, INSTOREAdding to the sense of occasion is the return of Tobi Smith, a beloved and deeply experienced figure in the JA New York community. This July marks Smith’s 33rd year with the show — a testament to her enduring commitment to the event and the industry it serves.“My love of the jewelry industry began on 47th Street, and it only deepened when I joined this wonderful event. Thirty-three years later, I could not be more thrilled — or more eager — to work alongside this incredible team. INSTORE truly understands this crazy, beautiful business. They bring not only expertise, but genuine compassion for the people and businesses they serve. Our goal is success for everyone, achieved together — and we intend to have a great deal of fun getting there.” — Tobi Smith, Account Executive, JA New YorkINSTORE’s deep editorial roots and trusted relationships across the retail and supplier communities position it to reimagine JA New York as more than a marketplace. Future shows will be anchored in practical education, peer-to-peer learning, and curated business connections — all designed with the independent retailer’s success at the forefront.For Trace Shelton, Editor-in-Chief of INSTORE, the acquisition represents an opportunity to bring the brand’s signature energy and expertise to one of the world’s great cities — and to one of the industry’s most iconic stages.“Bringing the INSTORE experience to New York City is a remarkable opportunity. We’re focused on creating a show where serious buyers connect with exhibitors who are genuinely invested in their success — and where the education and networking INSTORE is known for take center stage alongside the beautiful jewelry.” — Trace Shelton, Editor-in-Chief, INSTOREKrista Collins Walters, Associate Publisher of INSTORE, echoed that enthusiasm, underscoring the unique value JA New York brings to the brand’s community of readers and advertising partners alike.“JA New York is far more than a trade show — it is a celebration of an industry that has endured and thrived for generations. For our readers and advertising partners, this is an extraordinary opportunity to connect in person at an event that sits at the very heart of the fine jewelry industry. New York City has always been the national hub of this business, and JA NY reflects the resilience, creativity, and passion of the people who keep it alive.” — Krista Collins Walters, Associate Publisher, INSTOREThe acquisition reflects INSTORE’s commitment to trade events rooted in substance, community and the real needs of today’s jewelry business. INSTORE intends to work closely with exhibitors, retailers, and industry stakeholders in the coming months to shape a show experience that reflects the real needs of today’s jewelry business.Further details regarding dates, programming, and exhibitor opportunities for the upcoming JA New York shows will be announced shortly.________________________________________About INSTORE:INSTORE is the premier media brand serving independent fine jewelry retailers and their supplier partners. Through its flagship magazine, digital platforms, and live events, INSTORE delivers the practical insights, benchmarking data, and community connections that help jewelry businesses thrive.About SmartWork Media:SmartWork Media is a leading industry media network dedicated to serving the professionals, businesses, and communities that drive specialized trades. Built on the belief that industry media should inform, excite, and inspire — with the energy and relevance of the best consumer publications — SmartWork Media connects audiences through trusted brands, powerful platforms, and live events. The network’s portfolio includes INSTORE, INVISION, PETS+, VMSD, Signs of the Times, Big Picture, and Screen Printing, along with their respective digital platforms and marquée events: The International Retail Design Conference (IRDC), Shop! Ideation, Shop! MarketPlace, INVISION MATCH!, and JA New York Presented by INSTORE. Learn more at smartworkmedia.com

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