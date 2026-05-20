Dr. Bathilda Lake, Criticalist

Recent news regarding potential hantavirus exposure monitoring in New Jersey has raised questions among pet owners across the region.

The most important thing families can do is minimize rodent exposure around the home and practice safe cleanup procedures if rodent activity is discovered.” — Dr. Bathilda Lake

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recent news regarding potential hantavirus exposure monitoring in New Jersey has raised questions among pet owners across the region. While public health officials continue to state that the overall public risk remains low, veterinarians at Mount Laurel Animal Hospital are encouraging families to use the attention surrounding the virus as a reminder to practice safe rodent prevention and household hygiene.Hantavirus is a rare but serious virus primarily associated with infected rodents, particularly deer mice. Humans may become exposed through contact with rodent urine, droppings, saliva, or contaminated nesting materials. The virus is not considered commonly spread by dogs or cats, and pets are not viewed as primary carriers of hantavirus to humans.According to the team at Mount Laurel Animal Hospital, the current focus should remain on prevention, awareness, and proper environmental safety — not panic.“Whenever there is increased media attention surrounding a virus, it is understandable for pet owners to become concerned,” said Dr. Bathilda Lake , Criticalist at Mount Laurel Animal Hospital. “At this time, hantavirus remains very uncommon, and pets are not considered major sources of transmission. The most important thing families can do is minimize rodent exposure around the home and practice safe cleanup procedures if rodent activity is discovered.”Veterinarians recommend that pet owners routinely inspect garages, sheds, basements, barns, and crawl spaces for signs of rodent activity. Pet food should be stored in sealed containers whenever possible, and outdoor food bowls should not be left out overnight. If rodent droppings or nesting materials are found, experts advise against sweeping or vacuuming the area immediately, as this may disturb contaminated particles into the air.Instead, contaminated areas should be ventilated and disinfected carefully while wearing gloves.Although dogs typically do not develop hantavirus disease, veterinarians still encourage owners to monitor pets that frequently hunt rodents or spend time in areas with heavy wildlife exposure.“Rodents can expose pets to a variety of health risks beyond hantavirus, including parasites, toxins, and other infectious diseases,” added Dr. Lake. “Good rodent control and preventative care are beneficial for both pets and people.”Mount Laurel Animal Hospital also emphasized the importance of relying on credible medical and veterinary guidance when viral illnesses begin circulating in the news cycle.“Our goal is to educate without creating unnecessary fear,” said the hospital in a statement. “Awareness and prevention are always more effective than panic.”Mount Laurel Animal Hospital is a 24-hour emergency, specialty, and primary care veterinary hospital serving South Jersey and surrounding communities. The hospital encourages pet owners with questions regarding rodent exposure, wildlife encounters, or preventative care to contact their veterinarian for guidance.For more information, visit www.mlahvet.com

Mount Laurel Animal Hospital

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