Shanta Q Launches Grown Not Gone, A Community for Women Choosing Growth Over Perfection

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ATLANTA, GA — There is a version of a woman that no longer fits. She has outgrown her old stories, her old circles, and in many cases, her old sense of self. She is not lost. She is not broken. She is in the middle of becoming something she does not yet have a name for. It is for this woman that transformational speaker, mentor, and community builder Shanta Q has built her most significant work to date. Grown Not Gone, a digital community experience for women navigating real life growth, is now open and ready to meet her exactly where she is.Too many women are walking through transformation in silence. They are outgrowing friendships, identities, and seasons of life with no real space to process what that means. The communities available to them often demand performance, positivity, and polish at the very moment they need permission to be honest. They are expected to celebrate breakthroughs before they have fully felt the weight of what they are leaving behind. The result is a generation of women who are growing privately, carrying the complexity of evolution without a space built to hold it.Shanta Q understands this experience deeply because she has lived it. Her brand has always been rooted in the truth that growth is rarely graceful and that becoming requires a willingness to be honest about where you are, not just where you are headed. That conviction is what made Grown Not Gone not just possible but necessary.Grown Not Gone is not a motivation platform. It is a living, breathing community designed for women who are ready to stop performing and start processing. The name itself says everything. These women are not gone. They are not disappearing into their transformation. They are growing through it, out loud, together, with structure and support that meets the fullness of who they actually are.What separates Grown Not Gone from every other women’s space is its refusal to require perfection as the price of admission. Members are not expected to arrive with answers. They are invited to arrive with their truth. From there, the community does what it was built to do: hold them, challenge them, and walk with them into the next version of themselves.“This is not about having it all together. It is about having a space where you can be honest about where you are and still choose to grow. Women have been performing their healing for too long. Grown Not Gone was created so they never have to do that again.”Shanta Q, Founder of Grown Not GoneInside Grown Not Gone, members have access to a thoughtfully built experience designed around real connection and intentional growth. Ask Shanta gives members direct access to guidance rooted in truth rather than theory. Tattoo Your Soul Sessions create space for the kind of conversations that leave a mark, the ones that shift something permanently. The Vault holds resources, frameworks, and tools built to support women at every stage of their becoming. The Reading Room invites a deeper intellectual and emotional engagement with the ideas that shape how women see themselves and their lives. The You Did That wins channel exists to celebrate progress as it actually looks, not as it is supposed to look. And In The Room live experiences bring the community together in real time for conversations that go beyond the surface.Each element of the community was designed with intention. Nothing is accidental. Everything serves the woman in the middle of her growth, the one who needs more than motivation and deserves more than a space that only applauds her when she arrives at the destination.Grown Not Gone represents a shift in what is possible when women are given the space to be whole rather than perfect. Shanta Q has built something that goes far beyond a platform. She has created a sisterhood rooted in the understanding that becoming is not a weakness. It is the most powerful thing a woman can do. In a world that profits from women feeling behind, broken, or not enough, Grown Not Gone stands as a direct counter statement. You are not behind. You are not gone. You are exactly where growth begins.As the community grows, so does its impact. Shanta Q envisions Grown Not Gone as a living movement, one that expands through honest voices, shared experiences, and a collective commitment to choosing growth over perfection at every stage of the journey.Women who are ready to stop going through it and start growing through it are invited to join the community and become part of the movement. The door is open. The space is ready. And you are exactly who it was built for.About Shanta QShanta Q is a transformational speaker, mentor, and community builder committed to helping women navigate the realities of growth, healing, and becoming. As the founder of the Grown Not Gone community, she has created a space for women who are no longer who they used to be but are still stepping into who they are becoming. Her work speaks directly to women who are evolving in real time, letting go of old versions of themselves, and learning how to show up fully without pretending to have it all together. Through honest conversations, structured community experiences, and intentional programming, Shanta Q empowers women to embrace their journey, take accountability for their growth, and build a life rooted in truth and self awareness. At the core of her message is a simple belief: you are not behind, you are becoming.Media ContactOrganization: Grown Not Gone CommunityWebsite: https://heyshantaq.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.