Precisely and Shovels Partner to Connect Building Permit Data with the World's Leading Property and Location Datasets

Shovels and Precisely partnership

Customers gain streamlined access to ready-to-use permit and property data that improve accuracy, reduce integration effort, and accelerate decision-making

By welcoming Shovels into the Data Link partner program, customers can connect easily, accelerating time-to-insight, lower integration costs, and unlock innovation at scale.” — Dan Adams, EVP Data Enrichment at Precisely

CONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shovels , the intelligence layer for the built world, today announced that they’ve partnered with Precisely , the global leader in data integrity, by joining Data Link , a partnership program that connects complementary datasets from a network of trusted, industry-leading providers.With Data Link, customers can combine Shovels' permit activity and address-level intelligence with Precisely's authoritative location, property, demographic, boundary, and risk data without the time, cost, or technical lift typically required to connect external data.Organizations across insurance, financial services, real estate, retail, telecommunications, and government rely on external datasets from multiple providers to power their operations, analytics, and AI. Integrating this data, however, can be time-consuming and labor-intensive, often resulting in errors and long delays before the data is usable. Data Link solves this challenge by providing an ecosystem of pre-linked datasets across providers via persistent identifiers, eliminating complications and resource barriers to connecting multi-source data.At launch, the Data Link partnership included over 150M Shovels permits connected to Precisely’s vast ecosystem."Permit data tells you what's getting built and who’s building it, and it’s even more powerful when you connect it cleanly to the rest of the world's data about that address," said Ryan Buckley, CEO of Shovels. "Joining the Precisely Data Link program removes that integration burden for our customers. Teams can now go straight to scoring leads, modeling risk, and powering AI applications with Shovels intelligence that's already linked to the Precisely location data they trust."Shovels delivers comprehensive, address-resolved building permit data that covers residential and commercial activity across the United States. When paired with data from Precisely and other Data Link partners, customers unlock a richer view of the built environment, enabling them to make informed decisions across a wide range of applications, including:* Site Selection and Expansion Planning – Spot where development is accelerating by pairing real-time permit activity with demographic, boundary, and property intelligence to evaluate retail footprints, financial services coverage, infrastructure investment, and service networks.* Risk Assessment and Underwriting – Strengthen property-level understanding by combining visibility into upgrades, replacements, and permitted project history with hazard and property datasets, giving insurers and risk teams better context for pricing and exposure analysis.* Competitive Intelligence – Track where competitors, new entrants, and established players are building, expanding, or investing by combining permit filings and project signals with Precisely's property, boundary, and demographic data. For example, a telecom company can monitor permit filings for new tower construction and fiber buildouts across target geographies, overlay demographic and boundary data to assess the market potential of each area, and respond before a competitor locks in coverage advantages.* Lead Generation and Contractor Matching – Identify properties ready for service, upgrades, or follow-on offers by combining roofing, renovation, and project permits with property and owner context, and prioritize the highest-value opportunities for outreach."Organizations depend on external data to power critical decisions and operations, from underwriting and site selection to lead generation and AI-driven applications. But too often, turning that data into something usable means weeks of wrangling, reconciliation, and technical lift," said Dan Adams, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Data Enrichment at Precisely. "By welcoming Shovels into the Data Link partner program, we're expanding a trusted ecosystem of pre-linked data that customers can connect easily, accelerating time-to-insight, lowering integration costs, and unlocking innovation at scale."Shovels joins a growing roster of Data Link partners, including TomTom, Dun & Bradstreet, Overture Maps Foundation, GeoX Analytics, and Regrid, building a connected data ecosystem that helps organizations solve shared data challenges. The integration is available now. Learn more about working with Precisely, Shovels, and the trusted partners of the Data Link program.About ShovelsEverything built starts with a permit. Shovels captures that first signal—using AI to clean, enrich, and unify permit, contractor, and property data from thousands of municipalities. Delivered through our API, web app, or data warehouse, we turn messy public records into standardized, Shovel-ready intelligence that helps industries anticipate growth and make smarter decisions. Learn more at www.shovels.ai About PreciselyAs a global leader in data integrity, Precisely ensures that your data is accurate, consistent, and contextual. Our portfolio, featuring the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, brings together software, data, and data strategy consulting services. This unique combination enables organizations to move to Agentic-Ready Data, the highest-quality of data that is integrated, governed, and enriched for AI, automation, and analytics initiatives at enterprise scale. Over 12,000 organizations in more than 100 countries, including 95 of the Fortune 100, trust Precisely to support some of the world’s most complex, regulated, and mission-critical data environments. Learn more at www.precisely.com Media Contacts:Haleigh DhaouPreciselyhaleigh.dhaou@precisely.com

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