Groop poll and calendar mode preview

Groop wins Huzzler's Best Meeting Scheduling Tool of 2026, beating Doodle, Calendly & zencal. Free, no account, no ads.

Planning with other people was still much harder than it should be. I wanted a tool where you open a shared calendar, mark your dates, and move on.” — Vincent, Founder of Groop

BRUGES, WEST-VLAANDEREN, BELGIUM, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Groop (joingroop.com), a free group scheduling tool built in Belgium, was named Best Meeting Scheduling Tool of 2026 by Huzzler on May 20, 2026. Huzzler (huzzler.so) is a product launch and discovery platform for SaaS founders and early adopters.The Huzzler editorial team conducted hands-on testing across four real-world group scheduling scenarios: a 6-person in-person meeting, a 12-person availability poll, a 3-slot client workshop, and an 8-person weekend trip date hunt. Groop was evaluated alongside Doodle, Calendly, and zencal.Why Groop WonGroop was the only tool in the test set to satisfy all four criteria Huzzler identified as most important to founders: fast time-to-first-response, frictionless participant experience, clear visual overlap of availability, and zero ads or forced signups.Key findings from the Huzzler review:Doodle displayed 5 banner or sidebar ads and one auto-playing video ad per page on its free tier. Participants were also required to submit an email before voting.Calendly is built for one host sharing personal booking links, not for coordinating group availability across multiple participants simultaneously.Zencal required more setup steps per test run and saw 3 of 8 participants abandon the flow on mobile before submitting in the reunion scenario.Groop organizers created a scheduling link in under 1 minute. Participants marked availability in under 30 seconds. Huzzler concluded Groop is the fastest way currently on the market to find a date or time for a group.Two Scheduling Modes in One ProductGroop is built around two distinct scheduling modes, each designed for a different situation. In calendar mode, participants mark available dates on a shared calendar and overlapping days display visually with each person's initial, making it ideal for group trips, family reunions, sports sessions, and team offsites. In date poll mode, the organizer proposes fixed date or time options, participants vote, and Groop displays availability counts per slot, making it the faster choice for business meetings, interviews, workshops, client calls, and webinars.No account is required for organizers or participants. No app download is needed. Groop shows no ads on any tier, free or paid.Award SummaryWinner: Groop, joingroop.comCategory: Best Meeting Scheduling Tool of 2026Awarded by: Huzzler (huzzler.so)Tools compared: Doodle, Calendly, zencalPrice: FreeAccount required: NoAds: NoneOrigin: Made in Belgium, hosted in GermanyPrivacy: GDPR-compliant by defaultAbout GroopGroop is a free group scheduling tool built around one idea: finding a date that works for everyone should take seconds, not hours. It handles both flexible dates and fixed time polls in a single product, with no account required and no ads shown. Made in Belgium, hosted in Germany, built with GDPR in mind. Visit joingroop.com.About HuzzlerHuzzler (huzzler.so) is a product launch and discovery platform trusted by over 3,789 SaaS founders. Huzzler Awards are selected through hands-on product testing by the editorial team, not paid placements.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.