An Evening of Chamber Music presented by Performing Arts at Fawn Lake (PAFL)

Violinist Michelle Kim Pianist Duk kyu Kim Cellist Wendy Sutter

Celebrating the fifth anniversary of Michelle Kim's partnership with PAFL

I remember vividly that first evening. Michelle's majestic presence, her beauty, and her unbelievable talent. I knew right then that this was something I wanted to be a part of.” — Jim Silk, PAFL President

SPOTSYLVANIA, VA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are concerts you attend — and concerts you carry with you long after the last note fades. On the evening of July 17, 2026, Performing Arts at Fawn Lake presents one of the latter: a luminous chamber music program uniting violinist Michelle Kim, cellist Wendy Sutter, and pianist Duk kyu “Duke” Kim in an intimate and deeply personal evening of music.

The evening carries special significance: it marks the fifth anniversary of Michelle Kim’s partnership with Performing Arts at Fawn Lake — a relationship that has grown from a celebrated debut into one of the most cherished artistic collaborations in PAFL’s history. For those who have followed her journey with Fawn Lake, July 17th is both a homecoming and a milestone.

The program is, at its heart, a conversation — three voices, each distinct, each bringing their own story to the stage, and each finding something richer in the company of the others. From the haunting Catalan lyricism of Gaspar Caasadó to the blazing tango energy of Astor Piazzolla, the evening moves through worlds of color and feeling, anchored by the warmth of musicians who clearly love what they do.

Program Highlights -

The evening opens with cellist Wendy Sutter alone on stage, a brave and compelling choice. Gaspar Cassadó’s Suite for Solo Cello is a work of rare beauty, full of Iberian fire and tender introspection, followed by the radiant lyricism of his Requiebros. Sutter then joins Duke Kim at the piano for an intimate duo set.

Violinist Michelle Kim takes the stage next, offering a breathtaking sequence: Carter Brey’s tender Tango para Ilaria for solo violin, followed by Vivaldi’s beloved Summer and Winter from The Four Seasons, and Piazzolla’s exhilarating Escualo. She, too, is then joined by Duke Kim for an enchanting duo interlude.

Duke Kim then steps into the spotlight for his own solo set: Chopin’s delicate Waltz in A minor, the epic and emotionally shattering Ballade No. 4 in F minor, and a deeply felt interpretation of Danny Boy in the style of Keith Jarrett — a moment sure to stop the room.

The evening closes with all three artists together for a celebratory trio finale, including two spirited pieces from Layers Classic and Piazzolla’s magnificent Four Seasons of Buenos Aires — Spring and Winter — a fitting mirror to Vivaldi’s seasons heard earlier in the evening, and a reminder that music, across centuries and continents, speaks the same language.

About the Artists -

Michelle Kim

Violinist Michelle Kim moves with equal ease between the baroque precision of Vivaldi and the passionate abandon of Piazzolla. Her playing is marked by a singing tone, technical assurance, and a communicative warmth that reaches every corner of the room. A Presidential Scholar and USC Thornton School of Music alumna, she joined the New York Philharmonic in 2001 as Assistant Concertmaster — The William Petschek Family Chair — and has since appeared as soloist with the LA Philharmonic, New Jersey Symphony, Pacific Symphony, and orchestras throughout Korea. An accomplished chamber musician, she has collaborated with artists including Pinchas Zukerman, Mstislav Rostropovich, Lang Lang, and Yefim Bronfman. This July marks her fifth year as a returning artist at Performing Arts at Fawn Lake — a partnership that has delighted audiences and deepened with every visit.

Wendy Sutter

Cellist Wendy Sutter commands the stage with visceral emotional power in every performance. A sought-after soloist and collaborator, she brings to Gaspar Cassadó’s music an instinctive musicality and depth that has earned her recognition on stages around the world. Heralded by the Wall Street Journal as “one of the great leading cellists of the classical stage,” she has performed on five continents with orchestras including the Dallas Symphony, Seattle Symphony, Hong Kong Philharmonic, and Shanghai Symphony. A champion of contemporary music, she has been the dedicatee of nearly 20 new works for solo cello, most notably Philip Glass’s “Songs and Poems,” written for her in 2007. She has also performed alongside Mikhail Baryshnikov over 100 times in Jerome Robbins’ ballet “A Suite of Dances” on stages across all continents.

Duk kyu “Duke” Kim

Pianist Duk kyu “Duke” Kim is a Royal Family Scholar alumnus of the Royal Academy of Music in London, where he earned his Bachelor of Music and Postgraduate Diploma, before completing his Master of Music and Professional Studies at the Manhattan School of Music. A child prodigy who gave his debut recital at age nine, he has performed across Europe and Korea, and has been recognized not only for his artistry but for his generosity — a decade-long series of fundraising recitals in Leatherhead raised vital funds for young leukemia patients, earning him an appreciation plaque from the city. Today, Duke maintains an active career as soloist, chamber musician, and staff pianist at both the Manhattan School of Music and Mason Gross School of Music and Art. Whether shaping the architecture of a Chopin Ballade or improvising in the spirit of Keith Jarrett, he brings an expressive intelligence to the keyboard that makes every note feel considered and inevitable.

About Performing Arts at Fawn Lake -

Founded in August 2022, Performing Arts at Fawn Lake (PAFL) is dedicated to bringing top musicians from around the world to perform live in the private Fawn Lake community, located in the Central Virginia County of Spotsylvania, equidistant from Washington, DC, Richmond, VA, and Charlottesville, VA. Since its founding, PAFL has hosted such renowned performers as Violinist Michelle Kim, Soprano Cree Carrico, Broadway Actor Dwayne Clark, Violist Brett Deubner, the Duo of Martinez-Forteza and Nieto-Forteza, Pianist Maxwell Foster, Baritone Prince Havely, Musicians Intersection Trio, Pianist Duk kyu Kim, Violinist Kyungha Ko, Pianist Blair McMillen, Tenor and Broadway star J. Mark McVey, Lyric Baritone Chrístopheren Nomura, the Jazz Duo of Marcus Printup and Riza Printup, Music Director Ethan Smith-Cohen, Pianist Gerald Steichen, Cellist Wendy Sutter, Soprano and Broadway star Gay Willis, Pianist William Wolfram, and Soprano Monica Yumus.

Violinist Michelle Kim and Lyric Baritone Chrístopheren Nomura share responsibilities as PAFL Artistic Co-Directors.

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