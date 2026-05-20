CIRCUIT CINEMA ANNOUNCES STREAMING DEBUT OF AWARD-WINNING FEMALE-DRIVEN WESTERN 'ASHES'

Stephanie Domini in "Ashes"

A high-society New Yorker turns ruthless outlaw in this gritty 1800s Mojave Desert thriller, now streaming free.

CANNES, FRANCE, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Circuit Cinema, the premier global VOD service for independent artists, announced today the exclusive streaming premiere of Ashes, an award-winning western short film.Ashes is a captivating, high-desert, female-driven western set in the unforgiving 1800s Mojave frontier. Written and produced by Stephanie Domini, who also stars in the lead role, the film flips the script on the genre's stereotypes by telling the story entirely through a female lens.The narrative follows Ashleigh, a high-society New Yorker thrown into the underbelly of a lawless desert town. After her husband is gravely wounded by a ruthless saloon owner named Jim Creed, Ashleigh is forced into a desperate act of survival and flees into the night as a hunted outlaw. She soon crosses paths with Ash, a mysterious and lethal bounty hunter.Directed by Olia Oparina and produced by Richard Avis, the project boasts an impressive cast and crew. Billy Wirth stars as the lethal bounty hunter Ash , joined by Eric Etebari as Levi and Travis Joe Dixon as Caleb. Behind the camera, cinematographer Eric Ulbrich captures the gritty essence of the untamed West through stunning desert landscapes and silhouettes , leaning into soft, warm, and slightly monochromatic sandy tones.The film arrives on the streaming platform following a highly acclaimed festival circuit run, highlighted by a feature at HollyShorts and taking home the award for Meilleure Interprétation - L'Ensemble De La Distribution (Best Ensemble Cast) at the Paris International Film Festival by Cineverse.In addition to Ashes, Circuit Cinema continues to pioneer the digital entertainment landscape with its innovative original programming. Viewers can also stream the platform's exclusive slate, which includes:- Lights, Camera, Dinner Party: A unique movie and TV-themed cooking and interview show.- Perspective: The groundbreaking first primetime TV series filmed entirely in immersive VR360.To stream Ashes for free and to explore Circuit Cinema's catalog of independent films, world cinema and original series, visit circuitcinema.com.

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