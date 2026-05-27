Cat Gilbert’s Best Laid Plans Wins Top Prize in International Book Award Contest

Cat Gilbert Best Laid Plans

Best Laid Plans by Cat Gilbert recognized for outstanding writing and market appeal out of thousands of books submitted into the Book Excellence Awards.

LONSDALE, AR, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cat Gilbert is a multi-award-winning author known for crafting character-driven mysteries that blend suspense, romance, and richly developed storytelling. Although she came to writing later in life, her path reflects the very idea behind her novel, Best Laid Plans, that life’s unexpected turns often lead to something greater. Drawing on a life shaped by more than 30 moves across the globe, Cat brings a unique perspective and authenticity to her storytelling.

She is the author of the Taylor Morrison psychic thriller series, the Molly McMurray ghostly mysteries, and is now expanding into contemporary romantic mystery with her Morgan Jones series. Celebrated for her immersive storytelling, sharp pacing, and relatable characters, Cat continues to grow her readership and establish herself as a standout voice in modern mystery fiction. She lives in Arkansas with her husband and their dog, Clancy.

This one-on-one interview shares Cat’s background and experience writing Best Laid Plans.

Tell us about Best Laid Plans.

When life seems perfectly planned, an unexpected twist can change everything.

Morgan Jones has built her reputation managing high-end construction projects for Dallas’ elite, delivering dream homes on time, on budget, and without complications. But when she discovers a body at one of her job sites, her carefully structured world begins to unravel. The police are quick to rule it an accident, but Morgan is certain it was murder.

As if that wasn’t enough, Justin Dulac – a reclusive multimillionaire and potential new client – takes one look at Morgan and refuses to work with her. No explanation. No second chance.

Determined to move on, Morgan focuses on uncovering the truth behind the suspicious death, until circumstances force her and Justin into an uneasy alliance.

As secrets surface and tensions rise, what begins as a reluctant partnership turns into something far more complicated. With danger closing in and emotions running high, Morgan and Justin must confront their pasts, trust their instincts, and follow a trail of clues that could cost them everything.

In a world where nothing is as it seems, one truth remains: fate may be inevitable, but destiny is what you make of it.

Perfect for fans of character-driven mysteries with a touch of romance, Best Laid Plans is a gripping, fast-paced story of ambition, resilience, and the unexpected paths that shape our lives.

What inspired you to write Best Laid Plans?

The concept for Best Laid Plans has been with me for years, maybe even decades. I was actually planning on it being the first book I ever wrote, but just like the title implies, plans change!

After honing my craft through other projects and publishing two other book series’, I was finally ready to write the story that had haunted me for years. It was later than anticipated, but hopefully, it was worth the wait!

How did you feel when you found out you received a Book Excellence Award?

I was absolutely shocked when Book Excellence announced that Best Laid Plans had won in the mystery category. I felt honored that the book was even considered for such a prestigious award, and the fact that it won in such a competitive field is thrilling beyond belief!

How did your background and experience influence your writing?

I write mysteries because I love them. I’m a puzzle person, and a good mystery is just that: a puzzle that needs to be put together before you can see the full picture. The trick is, some of the pieces look right, but they don’t quite fit. You have to look at it another way in order to put it all together. That perspective shapes how I build my stories, using carefully placed twists and misdirection to create a narrative that keeps readers engaged until the final reveal.

What is one message you would like readers to remember?

There’s no point in writing if there isn’t a point. Even in works of fiction, there needs to be a takeaway — a truth that shines through — and Best Laid Plans is no exception.

The simple fact is, life rarely unfolds as planned. We face failure, heartache and pain. But if we don’t let it break us — if we have courage, strength, and an open mind — life can, and will, find another path. Perhaps even better than the one we had originally intended.

Purchasing the Book

Best Laid Plans has received positive reviews from well-known literary organizations, authors, and reviewers around the world. Book Excellence writes, “A compelling blend of mystery and romance, Best Laid Plans delivers a tense, character-driven story where ambition, secrets, and a suspicious death draw two unlikely allies into a relentless search for the truth.”

The book is available for sale on Amazon. Readers are encouraged to purchase their copy today: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F92WYGNW

To connect with Cat and learn more about her work, visit: https://www.catgilbert.net and follow her on Facebook.

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