Zanda Named Best Healthcare Technology Solution of the Year

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Global allied health practice management platform recognized for innovation, security, and practitioner-first technology

Everything we build is designed to reduce pressure and help practices run more sustainable, connected, and manageable. To have that recognized on a global stage is incredibly meaningful for our team.” — Damien Adler

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zanda has been named the winner of the Best Healthcare Technology Solution of the Year award at the 2026 Health Tech Digital Awards, recognizing the company’s innovation in helping health practices reduce administrative burden, improve efficiency, and deliver better client care.Presented by Health Tech Digital, the awards celebrate organizations making a meaningful impact across healthcare technology, digital transformation, and patient care innovation.Zanda was recognized for its all-in-one practice management platform built specifically for allied health practices, bringing together scheduling, clinical notes, billing, client communication, telehealth, reporting, automation, and AI-powered tools within a single, connected system.Used by more than 40,000 healthcare professionals worldwide, Zanda supports practices across psychology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech pathology, counseling, podiatry, chiropractic care, and multidisciplinary clinics.“We started Zanda because we saw firsthand how much time healthcare professionals were losing to administration instead of client care,” said Damien Adler, co-founder of Zanda. “Everything we build is designed to reduce that pressure and help practices run in a way that feels more sustainable, connected, and manageable. To have that recognized on a global stage is incredibly meaningful for our team.”Over the past year, Zanda expanded its platform with new automation capabilities, enhanced client communication tools, and the growth of its BizzyAI suite, including AI-powered clinical note generation, writing assistance, and operational support tools designed specifically for healthcare environments.The company has also continued strengthening its focus on security and compliance, maintaining ISO 27001 certification and supporting healthcare practices with secure, scalable systems designed to meet evolving privacy and data protection expectations globally.“Healthcare practices are under more pressure than ever, balancing rising administrative demands with the need to deliver high-quality care,” Adler added. “Our role is to build technology that genuinely makes life easier for practitioners and practice owners, while giving them confidence in the security, reliability, and future of the systems they rely on every day.For more information about Zanda, visit Zanda.About ZandaZanda is a complete practice management system for health practices founded by brothers Damien and Paul Adler. Zanda is consistently ranked globally among the top five medical practice management systems on G2.com. The company has operations in the US, UK, and Australia, and is trusted by over 40,000 users in over 20 countries, ranging from solo practitioners to large, multi-location clinics. Zanda is committed to its mission to make health practice management easy and enjoyable.

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