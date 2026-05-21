Tiny Transitions Welcomes Carolyn Miller, RN, to Its Pediatric Sleep Consulting Team

Pediatric Sleep Consulting Leader Adds Registered Nurse and Twin Mom to Growing Expert Team

Carolyn's nursing background and experience make her a natural fit. She brings professional expertise from pediatric healthcare settings and a deep understanding of what families go through at home."” — Courtney Zentz, Tiny Transitions Founder

WEST CHESTER, PA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tiny Transitions, one of the nation's leading pediatric sleep consulting companies, has welcomed Carolyn Miller , RN, Certified Pediatric Sleep Consultant, to its growing team of credentialed sleep experts. Miller's addition reflects the company's continued commitment to pairing clinical depth with genuine personal understanding as it expands to serve more families across the country.Miller brings more than 25 years of pediatric nursing experience, with a specialization in pediatric ENT care. That clinical foundation gives her a nuanced lens through which to evaluate sleep challenges, helping families consider the physical, developmental, and environmental factors that can quietly undermine a child's rest.Based in Meridian, Idaho, just outside Boise, Miller serves families navigating a wide range of pediatric sleep situations. She works with children of all ages, meeting each family where they are and building strategies grounded in consistency, individual temperament, and the kind of day-to-day practicality parents can actually use.What sets Miller apart is not just her nursing background, but her lived experience at home. As a mother of a son and twin daughters, she knows firsthand the particular complexity of managing sleep routines across a household with multiples. That experience has become a cornerstone of her work, and she is especially passionate about supporting families of twins and multiples who are trying to establish sustainable rhythms for more than one child at a time."I am honored to join such a respected, credentialed team," said Miller. "Sleep changed everything for my family, and I know how much it matters. I am thrilled to bring my nursing background and my experience as a twin mom to families who are searching for real guidance and real results."The hire reflects Tiny Transitions' broader growth trajectory. Since Courtney Zentz founded the company in 2014, the team has supported more than 10,000 families worldwide through personalized sleep coaching, hands-on support, and a family-first approach to sleep education. As demand for individualized pediatric sleep guidance continues to rise, Tiny Transitions is strategically expanding its consultant roster to meet families with timely, responsive, expert-led support."Carolyn's nursing background and her experience make her a natural fit for our team," said Zentz. "She brings both professional expertise from pediatric healthcare settings and a deep, personal understanding of what families go through at home when sleep falls apart. That combination is exactly what our clients need."Families interested in working with Carolyn Miller or learning more about Tiny Transitions' programs can visit www.tinytransitions.com

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