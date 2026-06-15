How Credit Unions Can Turn Bigger 2026 Tax Refunds Into Lasting Member Loyalty

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Strategic resource helps marketing teams move from reactive to proactive during one of the highest-intent member moments of the year.

Members aren't receiving a windfall. They're receiving breathing room after years of elevated credit card balances, persistent inflation, and mortgage rate constraints.” — Larry Meador

LAKE MARY, FL, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new guide for credit union marketing leaders offers a practical roadmap for capitalizing on the 2026 tax refund window, when members are actively deciding how to use larger-than-expected refund dollars. Published by evok Advertising, a full-service marketing agency with offices in Lake Mary, Tallahassee, and Memphis, the resource is titled "Bigger Tax Refunds in 2026: A Strategic Guide for Credit Unions."The 2026 refund season is meaningfully different from prior years. Driven by changes under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the average federal refund has climbed to roughly $3,500, creating a high-intent behavioral window for credit unions willing to show up as a financial partner rather than a product pusher. The guide addresses how credit unions can convert this seasonal moment into long-term member loyalty.The resource walks credit union marketers through the full strategic picture: understanding the consumer behavior data behind 2026 refunds, distinguishing between the "Relief" and "Release" mindsets that are driving member decisions, segmenting outreach based on transaction history and product holdings, and aligning campaigns with the products best positioned for this window, including debt consolidation, high-yield savings, HELOCs, home improvement loans, and card programs.The guide also addresses timing and tone, two of the most overlooked factors in tax season marketing. With nearly one in three Americans planning to spend their refund within the same week of receiving it, credit unions need to be in the market before the money arrives, not after. And with the majority of members directing refund dollars toward debt repayment and savings rather than discretionary spending, the campaigns that resonate are the ones that lead with financial guidance rather than promotion.Evok Credit Union Marketing brings deep experience in financial institution marketing credit union growth strategy , and member engagement services for credit unions nationwide. The agency partners with credit unions to build campaigns that move the needle on member acquisition, deposit growth, lending volume, and lifetime value.The complete guide is available now on the evok website. Credit unions interested in moving from reactive to proactive during the 2026 refund window can learn more about evok's services and connect with the agency's credit union team.

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