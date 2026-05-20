Jerry Brodsky Assumes Presidency of DRBF During 30th Anniversary Conference in Rome

ROME, ITALY, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dispute Resolution Board Foundation entered a new chapter on May 15 with the installation of its Executive Board in Rome, where Miami-based construction and infrastructure attorney Jerry Brodsky formally assumed the role of President during the organization’s 30th anniversary conference.The appointment comes at a time when dispute boards are increasingly evolving beyond traditional dispute resolution mechanisms and becoming active tools for project continuity, risk management, and real-time problem-solving across major infrastructure and construction projects.At the conference, Brodsky emphasized quality, governance, and operational standards as central priorities for his term, drawing from his early career experience as an industrial engineer and quality control analyst.“Quality cannot simply be a slogan,” Brodsky said. “It has to become the standard behind how dispute boards are trained, implemented, and supported across jurisdictions and projects worldwide.”Founded in 1996, the DRBF is one of the leading international organizations dedicated to advancing dispute board practices globally. The Rome conference brought together construction lawyers, engineers, contractors, arbitrators, and infrastructure professionals from multiple regions to discuss the future of dispute boards and project delivery.Brodsky also outlined a broader focus on strengthening communication between regional boards, country representatives, users, and leadership to ensure dispute boards continue adapting to the realities of modern infrastructure projects.The new Executive Board also includes Lindy Patterson as President-elect and Paul Karekezi as Region 2 President.The leadership transition marks the next phase for the DRBF as the organization continues advancing dispute board standards, training, and project support practices across global infrastructure and construction markets.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.