Thania Trieu Founder of True Learning Program and Advocate for Authentic Leadership on Break Through with Lisa Nichols

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thania Trieu, founder of the True Learning Program and a passionate advocate for authentic leadership and personal transformation, guest stars on Break Through With Lisa Nichols! Filmed in Beverly Hills, California, by an Emmy Award-winning production team, this episode's conversation explores the intersection of identity, courage, and the discipline needed to pursue one’s true calling.

Thania’s journey is marked by early displacement and reinvention. After fleeing Vietnam with her family, she grew up with a steady inner drive, a sense of purpose that, though not always clearly defined, remained a constant throughout her life. This quiet inner voice gradually grew into a guiding force, inspiring her to embrace leadership and create a mission-driven platform.

Her work today focuses on empowering women and young people to reclaim their voices, identities, and sense of agency. Through her True Learning Program and nonprofit Let Her Shine, she is dedicated to nurturing confidence, self-expression, and leadership rooted in authenticity rather than performance.

As she explains, “I began to recognize my worth and express it with certainty and confidence. What was once a whisper transformed into a powerful roar.”

Lisa Nichols highlighted this pivotal moment by asking, “Was that because you stopped trying to be perfect and simply began to shine?”

Like many entrepreneurs, Thania encountered significant structural challenges early in her journey, such as limited resources and an unclear roadmap. Although her vision was well-defined, the path to execution remained undefined, leading to a period of uncertainty that demanded both persistence and external collaboration.

A defining breakthrough came when she recognized perfectionism as a limiting factor. Understanding that waiting for ideal conditions was hindering progress enabled her to move from preparation to action, viewing visibility not as a risk but as a necessity.

She describes that moment vividly: “I felt like a performer hidden behind closed curtains… no one could see me.”

This shift accelerated the growth of her work by aligning her actions with purpose instead of hesitation.

What distinguishes Thania’s approach is her skill in blending multiple disciplines, creative expression, corporate strategy, and transformational development into a cohesive and unified model. By connecting internal and external aspects of growth, she creates environments where individuals can simultaneously engage their identity and their actions.

Her work focuses on creating safe, non-judgmental spaces where individuals can articulate their stories without fear of criticism—an essential step toward building confidence and clarity to take empowering actions.

Clients consistently report enhanced confidence, more authentic self-expression, and the ability to seize opportunities that once seemed out of reach. At the heart of these results is her commitment to guiding individuals beyond fear-driven decision-making.

At the core of her philosophy lies a compelling call to action, grounded in real-life experience rather than mere theory.

As she says, “Don’t wait… take action… lead with your light, lead with your authentic self.”

Thania’s work ultimately emphasizes a critical distinction: clarity by itself is insufficient; action is what truly turns intention into meaningful impact.

Break Through with Lisa Nichols! features leading voices and innovators whose stories reveal the breakthroughs that fuel success in today’s world, offering insights designed to inspire and empower a global audience.

Thania Trieu: From Fear to Courage, Empowering Women to Succeed

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