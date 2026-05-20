Dum Down News Launches News Reader That Rewrites and Dumbs Down the News

the news, dumbed down

A reader that rewrites the day's news dumbed down in the tone of your choice with an interactive "Evidence Board" that turns scattered headlines into patterns.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recently launched, ** Dum Down News ** ( https://dumdown.news ), is a new kind of news app built for the millions of readers who have quietly given up on the news because it feels too complicated, loud, long, and compromised to trust.Dum Down News takes the day's stories — politics, world events, tech, business, science, culture — and rewrites them in clear, 'dumbed down' versions that anyone can read in under a minute. Every 'dumbed down' article is sourced from multiple outlets, fact-checked against the originals, and presented with the receipts: a list of every source used, one tap away.But the centerpiece is something the news has never had before: **Connect the Dots** — a living 'evidence board' that visually links related stories, recurring players, and emerging themes across days, weeks, and months. Think of it as the corkboard-and-red-string wall from every detective show, except it builds itself, automatically, from the actual news cycle.Why it exists> "The news isn't broken because there's too little of it — it's broken because there's too much, and none of it adds up to anything," said Elmer Muncy, creator of Dum Down News. "We're not trying to replace journalism. We're trying to make journalism legible again. If you've ever finished a news article and felt *more* confused than when you started, this is for you."A 2025 Reuters Institute study found that 39% of people now actively avoid the news — the highest number on record. Dum Down News is built for them: the burned-out, the doomscrolled, the people who want to stay informed without losing an afternoon.What makes Dum Down News different- **Dumbed down rewrites.** Every story is condensed to its actual substance — who, what, where, why it matters — without padding, hedging, and any buried lede.- **Read the news in the voice you want.** Switch any story between a range of fun, distinct tones — straight-and-serious, Gen Z, Shakespearean, noir detective, sports commentator, and more — with a single tap. Same verified facts, totally different vibe. The news, finally, on your terms.- **Two reading levels.** Toggle between an adult version and a kid-friendly version of the same story. Same facts, age-appropriate language. Built for families, classrooms, and ESL readers.- **The Evidence Board.** Connect the Dots maps every story to the people, places, organizations, and themes it touches — and shows you the web. Tap any node to see every related story.- **Receipts on every article.** A one-tap source panel shows every outlet the story was synthesized from, so you can always read the originals.- **No infinite scroll. No engagement traps.** The home page is the day's news. When you've read it, you're done.- **Built-in translation.** Read any story in your language with one tap.- **Free, fast, and ad-light.** No paywall. No popups. No autoplay video. Works on any device, installs as a home-screen app, loads in under a second.- **Privacy-respecting.** No tracking pixels. No data sold. No account required to read.Who it's for- **Adults** who want to stay informed in 10 minutes a day, not 10 hours a week.- **Parents** who want their kids to learn about the world without exposing them to algorithmic outrage.- **Teachers** who want a daily current-events resource at a reading level their students can handle.- **Anyone** who's tired of the news making them feel stupid, anxious, or manipulated.Try it nowDum Down News is free and live today at ** https://dumdown.news** . No download required — it works in any browser and installs to your phone's home screen in two taps. Sign up with an email to save articles, follow themes on the Evidence Board, and get a daily digest of the stories that actually matter.About Dum Down NewsDum Down News is an independent, reader-first news experience built by Elmer and the Dum Down Team, and launched in 2026. The product is bootstrapped (later raising a small investment), ad-light, and committed to one simple promise: **the news, dumbed down.**For interviews, demos, screenshots, logos, or general feedback, reach out at ** https://dumdown.news/feedback** or email **press@dumdown.news**.

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