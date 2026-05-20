Catherine M. O’Brien selected as Top Customer Success Professional of the Year by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Catherine M. O’Brien at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, recently selected Catherine M. O’Brien as Top Customer Success Professional of the Year 2026 for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.With more than three decades of experience spanning sales leadership, airline operations, business development, and nonprofit leadership, Catherine M. O’Brien has built a distinguished career defined by strategic growth, operational excellence, and a deep commitment to empowering others. She currently serves as Founder and Director of 4 Ever Uplifting Children, a Texas based nonprofit organization she established to support and mentor youth through programs focused on building confidence, resilience, and self-worth. Catherine oversaw all aspects of the organization’s formation, including incorporation, budgeting, business planning, hiring leadership, and ensuring compliance with state regulations. She continues to lead strategic planning, fundraising initiatives, and organizational development to expand the nonprofit’s impact.Alongside her nonprofit leadership, Catherine has held numerous executive and leadership roles across multiple industries. She most recently served as Director of Marketing and Sales for Holiday Inn Trophy Club, where she was contracted for the purpose of increasing sales and customer satisfaction. She also served as a Client Consultant Resolution Specialist, achieving significant revenue growth while maintaining exceptional client retention. Earlier in her career, Catherine held leadership positions with major global airlines, including United Airlines, American Airlines, and Delta Air Lines, where she advanced into supervisory roles overseeing operations, regulatory compliance, customer relations, and team performance in highly regulated, fast paced environments.Catherine also demonstrated her entrepreneurial leadership as Founder and CEO of 1st Equine Professional Life and Health Inc, where she expanded operations across 28 states, secured corporate partnerships, increased revenue growth, and recruited and trained sales teams. Her ability to identify market opportunities, negotiate strategic endorsements, and drive sustained profitability established her reputation as a results driven executive with strong business acumen.Her areas of expertise include sales and revenue growth, marketing strategy, operational leadership, financial planning, team development, regulatory compliance, and organizational strategy. Throughout her career, Catherine has consistently exceeded performance goals, strengthened operational efficiency, and mentored high performing teams. She is widely recognized for her charismatic leadership style, her ability to build strong relationships, and her commitment to helping individuals and organizations reach their full potential.Before embarking on her current career path, Catherine earned both her Bachelor of Business Administration and Master of Business Administration from Colorado Technical University, providing her with a strong academic foundation in business strategy, financial forecasting, and executive leadership. Complementing her professional accomplishments, she has remained actively involved in community service and volunteerism throughout her life, reflecting her enduring commitment to making a meaningful difference.Throughout her illustrious career, Catherine has received numerous awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year, Catherine will be considered for Empowered Woman of the Year and inclusion in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. In December 2026, she will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City for her selection as Top Customer Success Professional of the Year 2026The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated, "Choosing Catherine M. O’Brien for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Catherine attributes her success to her determination, work ethic, and mentors along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with family. In the future, Catherine hopes to continue to lead with purpose, combining strategic expertise, entrepreneurial vision, and a passion for uplifting others. Her career reflects not only measurable business success but also a lasting dedication to mentorship, service, and empowering future generations.For more information, visit: linkedin.com/in/catherinemjobrienAbout IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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