WEARFITS Virtual Try-On: 2D-to-3D Pipeline Launches on Shopify

How WEARFITS 2D-3D pipeline works

WEARFITS turns standard product photos into realistic AR try-on across full fashion catalogues in hours - live now on Shopify and WooCommerce.

Virtual try-on has been a fashion baseline for years. The industry lacked a way to deliver it without a six-figure budget. We built one. Now it makes economic sense.” — Lukasz Rzepecki, CEO, WEARFITS

KRAKOW, POLAND, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WEARFITS today launched a first-of-its-kind 2D-to-3D pipeline that converts standard product photos into a realistic AR virtual try-on for entire fashion catalogues in under two hours, and it is available immediately on Shopify and WooCommerce.WEARFITS is an AI-powered virtual try-on platform for footwear, bags, and apparel. The new pipeline replaces traditional per-asset 3D modelling — typically $200 to $800 per SKU, plus weeks of turnaround — with a photo-based digital twin system that scales across full catalogues.The 3D bottleneckThe single largest barrier to virtual try-on adoption in fashion has been the cost and time required for 3D production. Traditional pipelines require either CAD files (which most footwear and accessory brands do not maintain) or per-asset 3D modelling at a six-figure scale.For a brand with a 500-SKU catalogue, that has historically meant a six-figure upfront investment before a single shopper sees a try-on. The result: virtual try-on, despite typically lifting conversion by up to 30% and reducing returns by around 20%, has remained a luxury reserved for enterprise budgets.What WEARFITS shippedBrands send standard packshot photos — the same images used on product detail pages — and the system generates a realistic 3D digital twin for each SKU. No CAD files, no 3D modellers, no per-asset modelling fees.In production environments, the pipeline has deployed up to 100 SKUs in under two hours, end-to-end, from photo upload to live AR try-on on the storefront.Where it runsThe pipeline is available immediately on two platforms. On Shopify, merchants install the WEARFITS Shopify app and deploy AR try-on across the catalogue in hours. On WooCommerce, brands install the WEARFITS plugin or connect via headless REST API for custom storefronts.The same underlying 2D-to-3D engine also powers WEARFITS deployments on enterprise headless storefronts, mobile WebViews, and in-store AR mirrors. One integration covers every channel a brand operates.Catalog-level economicsFor a typical $5M DTC fashion brand, the combined funnel impact of catalogue-wide virtual try-on translates to roughly $250,000 in annual gross profit, with payback periods measured in days.The shift is at the catalogue level, not the hero-SKU level. Brands no longer have to pick five products to enable with AR. They can AR-enable everything — which is what unlocks funnel-wide impact, from awareness through to repeat purchase via CRM-distributed try-on links."The 3D bottleneck has been the top reason fashion brands delay virtual try-on. We removed it. Send the photos you already have, and hours later, the catalogue is live in AR on Shopify or WooCommerce," said Lukasz Rzepecki, CEO of WEARFITS.AvailabilityThe WEARFITS 2D-to-3D pipeline is generally available today for the footwear and bags categories. Brands and merchants can install the WEARFITS Shopify app or contact WEARFITS directly to scope a WooCommerce or headless deployment.

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