ClearPoint Health Announces Private Label Captives as a Strategic Offering

Two Structures. One Operating System. Private Label Captives Built to Support Organizations at Every Stage of Growth and Complexity.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClearPoint Health today announced Private Label Captives as a dedicated strategic offering, reflecting growing demand from organizations seeking health benefits infrastructure aligned to their industry, geography, and long-term goals. While ClearPoint Health has supported private label structures since its founding, the announcement marks a shift: Private Label Captives are now a publicly positioned specialty service.“The employers and organizations that perform best in Private Label Captives are those that share a common philosophy around healthcare risk management,” said Ashley Trahan. “When physician groups, school consortiums, trade associations, franchise operators, or private equity-backed employers build around shared goals, everything changes — accountability, clinical engagement, and financial outcomes. Private Label Captives give organizations the infrastructure to retain savings, increase transparency, and create long-term alignment.”Two Structures. One Operating System.ClearPoint Health’s Private Label Captives are available in two configurations designed to support organizations at different stages of scale and sophistication.Private Label Programs (PLP) are designed for organizations beginning to aggregate employers and seeking near-term market entry. PLPs allow advisors and employer groups to launch a captive strategy under their own brand while leveraging ClearPoint Health’s broader captive community structure. Built-in underwriting guardrails, collaborative governance, white-labeled marketing, and flexible vendor configurations create a disciplined entry point without requiring immediate risk isolation.Private Label Cells (PLC) are designed for organizations with established scale and employer commitment that are ready for isolated risk pools, independent economics, underwriting discretion, and plan design flexibility. PLCs create dedicated captive cells supported by ClearPoint Health’s operational, compliance, and governance infrastructure.Both structures operate on ClearOS, ClearPoint Health’s captive-centric operating system, integrating plan administration, clinical cost management, employer engagement, vendor oversight, and performance analytics into a single governed framework.Organizations best positioned for Private Label Captives typically share a defined employer membership base, operational alignment, and leadership teams willing to actively manage healthcare performance rather than passively renew coverage. Active verticals include:• Provider-sponsored health plans• Private equity portfolio companies• Physician and clinical associations• Municipal and public sector employers• Franchise and hospitality groups• Trade associations and employer consortiums“These are not generic health plan buyers,” said Jeb Dunkelberger. “Organizations within the same industry often share common workforce dynamics, utilization patterns, and incentives to improve outcomes. That alignment is where Private Label Captives perform best, and it’s what we are designed to institutionalize.”A Public Sector Proof PointClearPoint Health’s private label capabilities are already operating at scale. In 2026, the company partnered with a statewide public sector association to launch a private label captive program for public school districts. The initial cohort included four districts representing approximately 19,800 employee lives, with additional districts evaluating participation. The program utilized a size-adjusted risk participation model allowing districts of varying enrollment sizes to participate within the same captive while maintaining local flexibility. The structure included association governance standards, financial eligibility requirements, vendor access, designated clinical management programs, and onsite and near-site care integration.“This program demonstrates what’s possible when organizations build around what they actually are,” said Gene Pompili. “These districts share a workforce, a community, and a mission. That context created a program tailored to their members in a way a generic carrier product never could.”Clinical Oversight and Performance ManagementEvery ClearPoint Health Private Label Program or Cell includes clinical oversight and performance measurement infrastructure designed to support long-term captive sustainability. ClearCare combines proactive high-cost clinical management with payment integrity and fraud, waste, and abuse surveillance. ClearPurpose delivers employer-specific performance tracking, optimization strategies, benchmarking, and financial incentive structures designed to reward engaged employers rather than dilute performance across the broader pool.“A captive without clinical management is simply a financial structure,” said Dunkelberger. “A captive with clinical management becomes a performance engine. Private Label Captives allow organizations to build that engine specifically for their people and their goals.”Benefit advisors and organizations interested in launching a Private Label Program or Cell can contact ClearPoint Health directly.About ClearPoint HealthClearPoint Health is a performance-based captive platform and alternative funding marketplace helping benefit advisors deliver transparent, clinically integrated health plans. ClearChoice Health Plans operate on ClearOS, a purpose-built platform that unifies administration, clinical management, analytics, and employer engagement in a governed framework.

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