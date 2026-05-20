CLEAN EARTH CHALLENGE CELEBRATES CONCLUSION OF EARTH MONTH WITH NEW MILESTONE: 13.2M PIECES OF LITTER REMOVED

National Wildlife Federation & Johnson Outdoors Kicked Off 4-Years of the Movement in April Surpassing Goal by 1200%, Inviting All to #SpringCleanForThePlanet

RACINE, WI, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What started as a goal to remove one million pieces of litter from the natural world has grown into a global movement twelve times larger. The National Wildlife Federation and Johnson Outdoors today announced the Clean Earth Challenge has surpassed 13.2 million pieces of litter removed across four continents, exceeding its original target set in 2022 by more than 1,200 percent.“My father, the founder of Johnson Outdoors, was passionate about leaving the world better than we found it and inspiring more people to fall in love with the natural world. That passion is still central to our mission today and was the catalyst for the Clean Earth Challenge. We can’t explore our beautiful outdoor spaces if we don’t care for them, so I’m proud of the profound impact of our movement and what’s still ahead,” said Helen Johnson-Leipold, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Johnson Outdoors.“Every piece of litter recycled or properly disposed of is a victory for wildlife, habitats, and people alike. This incredible milestone for the Clean Earth Challenge highlights the immense power of collective conservation action,” said Collin O’Mara, president and CEO of the National Wildlife Federation. “We’re excited to build on this monumental progress, securing a future where wildlife and communities can thrive together.”The milestone reflects one of the most successful corporate-nonprofit conservation partnerships in the outdoor industry. Since its launch, the Clean Earth Challenge has mobilized more than 350,000 participants, generated 147,000 pledges, reached 218 million people, and engaged more than 50 corporate, nonprofit, and community partners worldwide.By the Numbers• 13.2 million pieces of litter removed and counting• 1,200 percent above original goal• 350,000+ participants to date, up from 106,000 in year one• 147,000 pledges generated• 218 million people reached• 50+ corporate, nonprofit, and community partners• 4 continents reachedImportant ecosystems like our rivers, beaches, and forests are increasingly threatened by development and pollution. The scale of the problem is so immense that, according to research by the American Psychological Association and ecoAmerica, millions of Americans experience feelings of powerlessness and don't know where to begin when it comes to taking action for the environment. The National Wildlife Federation and Johnson Outdoors set out to restore the outdoors and inspire people to act through a simple goal: remove 1 million pieces of trash.Johnson Outdoors activated 70 “Challenge Champions” across its 19 locations and six brands to organize cleanups in the ecosystems most relevant to each: SCUBAPROdivers restoring reefs, Old Townpaddlers cleaning rivers, Jetboilhikers clearing trails, Minn Kotaand Humminbirdanglers revitalizing marinas. The National Wildlife Federation amplified the Challenge through programs including Eco-Schools USA, Eco-Leaders, Earth Tomorrow, and the Great American Campout,bringing the mission into classrooms and communities nationwide.The Clean Earth Challenge has been recognized by leading business, outdoor industry, and social impact organizations across more than 10 award categories, including the Shorty Impact Awards, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Anthem Awards, The Drum Awards, PRWeek Awards, SEAL Awards, PRNEWS, and The Halo Awards.Join the Movement This YearAs the initiative enters its fourth year, the National Wildlife Federation and Johnson Outdoors invite outdoor enthusiasts everywhere to #SpringCleanForThePlanet.● Take the Pledge and join the Clean Earth Challenge● Participate in or organize a local cleanup near you● Keep track of actions and measure your impact at: www.cleanearthchallenge.com About Johnson OutdoorsJOHNSON OUTDOORS is a leading global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technologies that inspire more people to experience the awe of the great outdoors. The company designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of winning, consumer-preferred brands across four categories: Watercraft Recreation, Fishing, Diving and Camping. Johnson Outdoors' iconic brands include: Old Towncanoes and kayaks; Carlislepaddles; Minn Kotatrolling motors, shallow water anchors and battery chargers; Cannondownriggers; Humminbirdmarine electronics and charts; SCUBAPROdive equipment; and Jetboiloutdoor cooking systems.Johnson Outdoors has a longstanding commitment to environmental stewardship, recognizing that the health of natural ecosystems is inseparable from the long-term viability of outdoor recreation. The company’s conservation efforts, including the award-winning Clean Earth Challenge, co-founded with the National Wildlife Federation, reflect its belief that businesses and people depend on the natural world and have both an opportunity and an obligation to protect it.For more information, visit https://www.johnsonoutdoors.com/us/our-impact About the National Wildlife FederationFounded in 1936, the National Wildlife Federation is America's largest and most trusted grassroots conservation organization with 52 state and territorial affiliates and more than six million members and supporters, including hunters, anglers, gardeners, birders, hikers, campers, paddlers, and outdoor enthusiasts of all stripes. The Federation's mission is to unite all Americans to ensure wildlife thrive in our rapidly changing world through programming focused on conserving wildlife, restoring habitats and waterways, expanding outdoor opportunities, connecting children with nature, and addressing the causes and consequences of climate change.NWF MEDIA CONTACT: Cait Fallon, FallonC@nwf.org, 303-441-5167

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