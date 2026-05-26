Order’s Up: GoodPop Brings Diner Classics to the Freezer with New French Fry and n’ Cream Pops

GoodPop's New Diner Inspired Pops GoodPop's Peaches n'Cream and Berries n'Cream Pops GoodPop's New Fudge n'Vanilla French French Fry Pop

The creative innovations expand GoodPop’s unique portfolio of better-for-you, nostalgic treats

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GoodPop, the viral category leader in better-for-you frozen treats, is launching three diner-inspired pops just in time for summer, bringing classic retro flavors to the freezer aisle. The lineup includes the return of its viral Fudge n’ Vanilla French Fry Pop —now made with real dairy ice cream—as well as two new additions to its dairy-free n’ Cream line: Peaches n’ Cream and Berries n’ Cream . Together, the launches build on GoodPop’s growing focus on reimagining nostalgic favorites with better ingredients and modern appeal.GoodPop is increasingly carving out a distinct role in the frozen category by capturing the emotional pull of nostalgic, comfort-driven foods and translating that into skillfully crafted better-for-you frozen novelties. From the first bite to the final texture, recreating familiar favorites, like fries dipped in a milkshake, or the creamy-fruity balance of a classic soda fountain treat, requires both culinary creativity and technical precision. The ability to capture both flavor and feeling has become a defining strength for the brand, pushing the boundaries for what’s expected from the frozen category.The Fudge n’ Vanilla French Fry Pop is a playful, better-for-you, novelty inspired by the iconic milkshake-and-french-fry combo. A spin-off of GoodPop’s viral limited-time 2024 collaboration with Ore-Ida that sold out in minutes and generated an 800-person waitlist and over 700 million impressions, the LTO was featured everywhere from on-air taste tests on The Mario Lopez Show to publications like USA Today, Mashed, Sporked, VegNews, and Parade. The launch evoked massive consumer excitement and cultural resonance, and the recipe itself won rave reviews. This updated version, made with real dairy vanilla ice cream, taps directly into the concept of “nowstalgia” and the growing appetite for “swalty” (sweet-salty) flavors, which are projected to grow +32% by 2028.As the creamsicle flavor trend continues to surge across food and beverage categories, GoodPop’s new Berries n’ Cream and Peaches n’ Cream flavors offer a fresh twist. Each bar combines organic fruit juice and purée with an irresistible coconut cream center for a wholesome indulgence. Made without high fructose corn syrup, GMOs, sugar alcohols, or artificial dyes, these pops are dairy-free, vegan, gluten-free, kosher, and certified organic. The bars directly tap into the resurging popularity of creamy soda/cream-sicle flavors across categories. Inspired in part by the dirty soda trend (searches for “dirty soda” are up 310% year over year), these SKUs expand GoodPop’s n’ Cream line, which includes Orange n’ Cream—GoodPop’s #2 item overall and the #1 Non-Dairy item. Orange n' Cream has been one of the brand’s strongest performers, growing almost 20% in the Natural Channel in 2026 alone, and the flavor expansion gives consumers more creamy and fruity pops.“Growing up, I always looked forward to visiting the diner with my family. From the timeless combination of french fries and a milkshake to delightful twists on fruit n’ cream, these pops represent what makes GoodPop so good: The ability to bring iconic combinations to the freezer in a way that you can feel good about." says GoodPop Founder and CEO Daniel Goetz. “In addition to our Fruit Sour Pops, which launched earlier this year, GoodPop is focusing on innovation in the frozen category while meeting our very high nutrition and ingredient standards.”Fudge n’ Vanilla French Fry Pops retail for $7.99–$9.99 and Peaches n’ Cream and Berries n’ Cream retail for $5.99–$7.99.About GoodPopSince 2009, GoodPop has been on a mission to clean up the classic treats we’re nostalgic for by offering better-for-you frozen pops made of real ingredients with less sugar and nothing artificial. Their delicious and wholesome products are genuinely good, inside and out. From the high-quality ingredients they ethically source to how they take care of their partners and planet, GoodPop exists to give back to their communities one treat—and good deed—at a time. GoodPop products come in 20+ delicious flavors and are available nationwide at Whole Foods, Sprouts, Publix, Walmart, Kroger, Costco, and more.FAQ:What new products is GoodPop launching for summer 2026?Three diner-inspired frozen pops: the Fudge n' Vanilla French Fry Pop (now made with real dairy ice cream), Peaches n' Cream, and Berries n' Cream. The last two expand GoodPop's existing dairy-free n' Cream line.What is the Fudge n' Vanilla French Fry Pop?A novelty pop inspired by the classic milkshake-and-french-fry combo. It's a permanent version of GoodPop's viral 2024 limited-edition Ore-Ida collab, which sold out instantly, generated an 800-person waitlist, and earned over 700 million impressions.Are any of the new pops dairy-free?Peaches n' Cream and Berries n' Cream are dairy-free, vegan, gluten-free, kosher, and certified organic — made with organic fruit juice, purée, and a coconut cream center, with no HFCS, GMOs, sugar alcohols, or artificial dyes. The French Fry Pop contains real dairy ice cream and is not dairy-free.What trends are these launches tapping into?The French Fry Pop speaks to "swalty" (sweet-salty) flavors, projected to grow +32% by 2028. The n' Cream flavors respond to the creamsicle revival and dirty soda trend (searches up 310% YoY). GoodPop's Orange n' Cream — the brand's #2 item overall — grew nearly 20% in the Natural Channel in 2026.How much do the new pops cost?Fudge n' Vanilla French Fry Pops: $7.99–$9.99. Peaches n' Cream and Berries n' Cream: $5.99–$7.99.

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