Sourgum Announces Full-Service Availability Across Six Major Texas Markets

The nationwide waste and recycling platform brings transparent pricing and managed service to Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, San Antonio, and Houston.

We built Sourgum because managing the complexity in this industry is our responsibility, not our customers'. Texas deserves a partner that operates efficiently and delivers higher standards.” — Joe DiNardi-Mack, CEO and Co-Founder, Sourgum

TX, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sourgum, the nationwide waste and recycling platform , today announced its full-service availability across six major Texas markets: Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, San Antonio, and Houston. Businesses, contractors, and residents across the state can now book dumpsters and comprehensive waste and recycling services online, with every job coordinated through one accountable partner and fulfilled by vetted haulers.The announcement coincides with Sourgum's presence at the Austin Build Expo, where the company's team is meeting with construction professionals, contractors, and project managers to demonstrate how Sourgum simplifies waste management on job sites of every size.“I've spent my whole life in this industry, and Texas has always stood out for the pace at which it builds. That pace exposes every inefficiency in traditional waste and recycling: surprise charges, missed pickups, and vendors you can't hold accountable,” said Joe DiNardi-Mack, CEO and Co-Founder of Sourgum. “We built Sourgum because complexity in this business is real, but it’s ours to manage, not something we pass on to customers. Texas deserves a partner that operates efficiently and holds itself to a higher standard.”One Waste and Recycling Partner Across Texas and Every Job Site NationwideTraditional waste management is broken: 90% of operators overpay for waste services, often because pricing is opaque and no single provider offers visibility across multiple locations. Sourgum was built to fix that with:- Transparent, upfront pricing: Customers can access clear, all-in pricing online before booking. No hidden fees, no surprises, and full visibility into waste spend across every job site and location.- Reliable, coordinated service: Sourgum's network of vetted local haulers ensures dependable pickups and deliveries, backed by real-time tracking, service verification, and dedicated support from a team that answers when you call.- Control and visibility across every project: Whether managing a single job site cleanup or recurring service across a multilocation operation, customers can oversee service, track activity, and manage billing through one platform.Texas’s scale and pace make fragmented vendor management an especially costly problem. With major construction activity across the DFW metroplex, rapid commercial growth in Austin and San Antonio, and one of the largest industrial bases in the country anchored by Houston, the demand for accountable, technology-driven waste service is significant.Sourgum’s approach, combining local hauler expertise with centralized operational technology, has enabled the company to support more than four million locations nationwide and earn customer ratings four times higher than traditional waste providers.Sourgum’s commitment to responsible waste and recycling services extends beyond operations. The company takes its name from the sourgum tree, one of the first species planted as part of its carbon offset program, reflecting a broader mission to advance a zero-waste future. To date, Sourgum has planted more than 70,000 trees.Sourgum team members will be available at the Austin Build Expo on May 27–28, 2026, to discuss service options for contractors, builders, and commercial operators across Texas. Learn more about Sourgum's waste and recycling services across Texas

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