Made in the Shade Little Rock Earns Top 5 Franchise Honor for 8th Consecutive Year
Central Arkansas Window Treatment Leader Ranks #4 of 152 Locations Worldwide; Reports 21% Sales Growth and 130% Surge in Outdoor Patio Shades
Earning Top 5 recognition for the eighth year in a row is a testament to our incredible team and the trust our clients place in us.”LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Made in the Shade Little Rock has been named a Top 5 franchise location for the eighth consecutive year, ranking #4 among 152 locations in the Made in the Shade international franchise network. Since its debut in 2017, the Central Arkansas window treatment specialists have consistently ranked among the top five franchise locations worldwide, establishing the company as a dominant force in the custom window treatment industry.
— Mike Kirby
The recognition comes amid a period of exceptional growth for the Little Rock operation. Net sales increased 21% year over year in 2025, continuing an upward trajectory that has defined the company since its founding. Perhaps most notably, outdoor patio shades have surged 130% year over year, reflecting growing consumer demand for premium outdoor living solutions in the Central Arkansas market.
Fully automated, motorized shade integration projects accounted for a significant portion of the company's 2025 growth, driven primarily by partnerships with custom home builders throughout the region. The Made in the Shade Little Rock team has completed extensive training and ongoing education to achieve certification as a Platinum Somfy Motorized Shade Dealer, positioning the company as a premier provider of smart home window automation solutions.
"Our investment in Somfy Platinum certification means we can motorize shades for any project—whether it's a new construction build or a retrofit for an existing home. That capability has become a game-changer for the custom home builders we partner with," said Mike Kirby, co-owner of Made in the Shade Little Rock.
To support its continued growth, Made in the Shade Little Rock has expanded its team of sales and installation professionals. The company remains committed to delivering personalized, in-home consultations and expert installations that have become hallmarks of the Made in the Shade brand.
"Ron and I started this business with a vision of bringing world-class window treatments to Central Arkansas," added Kirby. "Eight years later, we're not just meeting that goal—we're exceeding it. Our focus on design expertise, premium products, and exceptional service continues to set us apart in the marketplace."
About Made in the Shade Little Rock
Made in the Shade Little Rock is a family-owned window treatment company serving residential and commercial clients throughout Central Arkansas. Co-owned by Mike Kirby and Ron Carter, the company specializes in custom blinds, shades, shutters, and draperies, with particular expertise in motorized shade systems and outdoor patio solutions. As part of the Made in the Shade North American franchise network—recognized by Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Top 150 Home-Based & Mobile Franchises—Made in the Shade Little Rock combines the resources of a national brand with personalized local service.
For more information, visit www.madeintheshadeLR.com.
Mike Kirby
Made in the Shade Little Rock
+1 501-672-0023
mike@mitslittlerock.com
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.