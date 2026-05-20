Otter Moving Named Official Small Business Partner of the NJ Devils as Company Continues East Coast Expansion

Otter Moving and Storage crew in front of two Otter Moving trucks

Following its Brooklyn Nets partnership, Otter Moving teams up with the NJ Devils as it prepares to launch moving services across New Jersey.

This partnership aligns with our expansion efforts planned for the second half of 2026, when Otter Moving will begin serving the New Jersey market directly.” — Vlad Milosevic

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Otter Moving & Storage , a premier leader in local and long-distance moving services, is proud to announce a new multi-year partnership as an Official Small Business Partner of the New Jersey Devils This collaboration unites two organizations committed to excellence and community — pairing Otter's reputation for seamless moving experience with the competitive drive of the Devils hockey team and franchise.As an Official Small Business Partner, Otter Moving & Storage will have a significant presence at Prudential Center through digital signage, fan engagement initiatives, and collaborative programs.The Devils partnership builds on Otter Moving’s existing role as an Official Small Business Partner of the Brooklyn Nets, announced in March 2025.Supporting local teams in the communities Otter Moving operates has become a core part of how the company shows up beyond the moving truck — because the neighborhoods that trust Otter Moving with their biggest day deserve to be supported back.Crossing the Hudson"Partnering with the New Jersey Devils is a meaningful step for us," said Vlad Milosevic, Founder & CEO of Otter Moving & Storage. "New Jersey has always been part of our story — we've moved countless families between Brooklyn, Manhattan, Hoboken, Jersey City, and the suburbs. This partnership aligns with our expansion efforts planned for the second half of 2026, when Otter Moving will begin serving the New Jersey market directly, for both local moves within the Garden State and long-distance moves to and from it."Partnership Highlights- Prudential Center Presence: Otter Moving & Storage will be featured on in-arena digital signage and LED ribbon boards during home games.- Small Business Spotlight: As part of the partnership, Otter Moving & Storage will participate in multiple networking events designed to bolster the local New Jersey business ecosystem.Born in New York, Expanding Across East CoastSince 2022, Otter Moving and Storage has grown into one of the New York metro area's most trusted moving companies, not through flashy advertising, but through word of mouth and a commitment to doing the job right. A fleet of over 50 trucks, more than 2,000 five-star reviews , a 99.5% customer satisfaction rate, and a 99.8% on-time arrival rate don't come from a good marketing strategy. They come from thousands of moves handled with professionalism, care, and genuine respect for the customer.Otter Moving currently serves all five boroughs of New York City and handles long-distance moves to anywhere in the United States. With New Jersey service launching in the second half of 2026, Otter Moving will soon bring that same standard of care to families and businesses moving to, from, and across the Garden State — whether it's a Hoboken walk-up, a Princeton family home, or a cross-country relocation out of New Jersey State.Fully Licensed & Insured • USDOT #3900819 • NYC DOT Certified50+ Trucks in Fleet10,000+ Moves Completed Since 20222,000+ Five-Star Reviews99.5% Customer Satisfaction Rate99.8% On-Time Arrival Rate

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