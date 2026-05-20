Sandal Season Is Back: Frisco Podiatrist Dr. Dean Kim Helps North Texans Get Summer-Ready Feet

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As temperatures climb across North Texas, Greater Texas Foot & Ankle Specialist is seeing a familiar seasonal pattern: a steady rise in patients dealing with the foot conditions that flare up the moment sandals come out of the closet. Board-certified foot and ankle surgeon Dr. Dean Kim, DPM, FACFAS, ABPM, is reminding patients across Frisco, Plano, and McKinney that the most common summer foot problems are highly treatable, and most no longer require surgery, anesthesia, or downtime.Warm weather, shared public spaces, and prolonged moisture inside athletic shoes and sandals create ideal conditions for thickened or discolored fungal toenails painful plantar warts picked up on pool decks and locker room floors, ingrown nails aggravated by sandal straps and summer pedicures, and athlete’s foot between the toes. Each of these can be addressed at Greater Texas Foot & Ankle Specialist with modern, in-office technology — including Fungal Toenail Laser therapy, Swift Microwave Wart Treatment, and the non-surgical Onyfix Ingrown Toenail System - that resolves the issue without cutting, stitches, or time away from work, the pool, or the gym.“We see the same pattern every May. Patients come in once they realize their toenails won’t look right in sandals, or a small bump on the bottom of the foot has become painful enough to limit walking. Almost every one of these conditions has a modern, in-office solution that didn’t exist a decade ago — no scalpels, no stitches, no time off your feet.”— Dr. Dean Kim, DPM, FACFAS, ABPM, Founder, Greater Texas Foot & Ankle SpecialistDr. Kim also reminds patients that May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month, and that melanoma of the foot - including the soles and beneath the toenails — is often missed because the area is rarely examined. Any new mole, dark streak under a nail, or non-healing sore on the foot is worth a quick evaluation. Patients in Frisco, Plano, McKinney, and surrounding North Texas communities can schedule a personalized visit with Dr. Kim by visiting www.gtxfoot.com . New patients are welcome, and most major insurance plans are accepted.About Greater Texas Foot & Ankle Specialist:Greater Texas Foot & Ankle Specialist is a patient-focused podiatry practice in Frisco, Texas, led by Dr. Dean Kim, DPM, FACFAS, ABPM. The practice specializes in Minimally Invasive Foot Surgery and modern in-office treatments including MLS Laser Therapy, 3D Custom Orthotics, Fungal Toenail Laser, Swift Microwave Wart Treatment, and the Onyfix Ingrown Toenail System. Serving Frisco, Plano, McKinney, and the broader North Texas area.

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