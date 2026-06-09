Conductiv Appoints Credit Union Industry Veteran John Janclaes as Strategic Advisor

Former Partners Federal Credit Union CEO and Nymbus executive joins Conductiv’s advisory bench to drive growth across credit union and community lending

Conductiv is tackling one of the most important opportunities in lending today: giving lenders the data, orchestration, and AI they need to say ‘yes’ to more members without adding risk or friction,” — John Janclaes

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Conductiv , the AI-powered permissioned data orchestration platform transforming verification and lending workflows, today announced the appointment of John Janclaes as Strategic Advisor. A widely recognized leader in the credit union and fintech communities, Janclaes brings more than 35 years of executive experience at some of the nation’s largest credit unions and CUSOs. His appointment reinforces Conductiv’s commitment to building a world-class advisory bench as it deepens its partnerships across credit unions, community banks, and lenders nationwide.Janclaes is Founder of The CEO Corner, an executive coaching and advisory practice he established in 2014 to help leaders and organizations improve performance. He previously served for 17 years as President & CEO of Partners Federal Credit Union, propelling the institution from the bottom to the top deciles of peer performance, a ranking it maintained for more than a decade, while growing assets under management fivefold. Most recently, he spent five years as President of Nymbus CUSO and Chief Growth Officer of Nymbus, Inc., and earlier in his career held executive roles at Logix Credit Union spanning sales, operations, lending, wealth management, and insurance. Janclaes has also served on the Boards of Directors of leading credit union industry organizations including COOP Financial, PSCU (now Velera), CUNA, and NACUSO, and currently serves as a strategic advisor to fintechs Nymbus, Inc. and AKUVO.“John is one of the most respected operators and leaders in the credit union industry, and the breadth of his experience as a CEO, board member, and advisor to innovative fintechs, is rare,” said Gopal Swamy, Founder & CEO of Conductiv. “John has lived every facet of lending, growth, and transformation from the inside, and he knows what it takes to help institutions compete and win. His counsel will be invaluable as we expand Conductiv’s reach and continue to help lenders unlock more good loans, improve member experiences, and grow with confidence.”“Conductiv is tackling one of the most important opportunities in lending today: giving lenders the data, orchestration, and AI they need to say ‘yes’ to more members without adding risk or friction,” said John Janclaes. “Having spent my career inside credit unions and CUSOs, I’ve seen firsthand how much opportunity is hidden in existing loan applications. Gopal and the team have built a platform that sits at the intersection of AI, permissioned data, and real lender workflows, and the early results speak for themselves. I’m excited to partner with them as they scale Conductiv and help lenders of every size compete in a rapidly evolving market.”Janclaes’ appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the lending ecosystem, as credit unions and community lenders increasingly turn to AI-driven orchestration and permissioned data to grow portfolios, strengthen borrower experiences, and manage risk. A widely recognized industry voice, with honors including the 2024 Credit Union Times Luminaries Fintech Executive Leadership Award and the 2019 Gonzo Banker Smarter Bank of the Year Award, Janclaes is the author of three business books and teaches strategy, technology, and risk-taking at Western CUNA Management School. His addition to Conductiv’s advisory bench signals the company’s continued investment in the expertise, relationships, and strategic depth required to serve lending partners and financial institutions at scale, from emerging credit unions to top-tier lenders.About ConductivConductiv empowers lenders to grow portfolios profitably by uncovering more good loans hidden in their existing applications. Its permissioned data orchestration engine integrates seamlessly to expand the approval sweet spot, improve borrower experiences, and reduce operational friction, without increasing risk. For more information go to www.conductiv.co About The CEO CornerJohn first established The CEO Corner in 2014 as a forum to help executives improve personal and organizational performance. Today, the CEO Corner provides executive coaching for individuals and teams, advisory services, and keynote speeches at industry and private events. For more information go to www.theceocorner.com

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