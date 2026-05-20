Dr Kara Roncin Selected as Top Female Trailblazer of The Year in Surgical & Clinical Pathology Award by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Dr. Kara Roncin at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, recently selected Dr. Kara Roncin Top Female Trailblazer of the Year in Surgical & Clinical Pathology 2026Inclusion in the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself. The Top Female Trailblazer of the Year in Surgical & Clinical Pathology Award recognizes individuals who have broken barriers, pioneered innovative advancements, and set new standards of excellence in diagnostic medicine and patient care. In recognition of her extraordinary achievements, groundbreaking contributions, and unwavering commitment to advancing surgical and clinical pathology, Dr. Roncin will be honored with the distinction of Top Female Trailblazer of the Year in Surgical & Clinical Pathology at IAOTP’s Annual Awards Gala.With a decade of experience in the field, Dr. Roncin has established herself as a highly respected expert in surgical and clinical pathology. A dynamic and results-driven leader, she is a board certified Anatomic and Clinical Pathologist and an integral member of the distinguished team at CHI Health, part of CommonSpirit Health, in Nebraska. In addition to her clinical responsibilities, Dr. Roncin serves as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Pathology at Creighton University School of Medicine, where she plays an important role in educating and mentoring the next generation of pathologists.Dr. Roncin’s expertise lies primarily in surgical pathology, with a specialized focus on breast pathology. Her extensive knowledge across a wide range of clinical pathology processes has earned her recognition as a trusted authority within the medical community. She works closely with multidisciplinary clinical teams, ensuring accurate diagnoses and comprehensive patient care. Her contributions also extend to the Creighton University pathology residency program, where she is deeply committed to advancing medical education and fostering excellence in the field.Dr. Roncin has remained actively involved in numerous prestigious professional organizations. Her affiliations include the United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology, the College of American Pathologists, the International Society of Breast Pathology, the International Society of Urological Pathology, the Digital Pathology Association, and the American Society of Clinical Pathologists, among others. These memberships reflect her ongoing dedication to staying at the forefront of advancements in pathology and her commitment to excellence in both clinical practice and academic medicine.Dr. Roncin’s areas of expertise include, but are not limited to, pathology, quality assurance/quality improvement, instruction, supervision, wellness, and leadership.Before embarking on her career path, Dr. Roncin earned her B.S. with honors in Anatomy and Cell Biology from the University of Saskatchewan, followed by a B.S. in Health Science and a Doctor of Medicine from the Medical University of the Americas. Following her medical training, Dr. Roncin began her career as a resident doctor in combined anatomic and clinical pathology at Case Western Reserve University, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center. She then completed her residency with a 5th year fellowship in selective pathology with a focus on breast pathology for one year at Case Western Reserve University, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center. To further refine her expertise in surgical pathology, she completed a second clinical fellowship in surgical pathology at the University of Saskatchewan, under the Saskatchewan Health Authority in Saskatoon, Canada, in 2023, before joining the organization as a pathologist in 2023.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Roncin has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. During her residency, she was honored with the Harry L. Taylor IV, MD Trainee Award in Pathology in 2018 and the Association of Residents and Fellows Travel Award in 2021. She also received a Jerome A. Smith Infectious Disease Poster Award from the Binford-Dammin Society of Infectious Disease Pathologists in 2021. She has been a Listed Honoree by Marquis Who’s Who in America, as well as recognized by Best in Nebraska Magazine and Women in Medicine as a Top Pathologist. In 2025, she was a Listed Honoree by Marquis Who’s Who of Professional Women, receiving the prestigious Executive Spotlight in their 2025 Women of Influence series. She also received prestigious recognition from Marquis Who’s Who as a Top Doctor and has been featured in several notable publications, including Fortune National magazine, Forbes magazine, and SELF! magazine. Last year, she was selected for IAOTP’s Top Surgical and Clinical Pathologist of the Year and Empowered Woman of the Year. She will be honored at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York December for her selection as Top Surgical and Clinical Pathologist of the Decade and her newest honor, Top Female Trailblazer of the Year in Surgical & Clinical Pathology.In addition to her professional accomplishments, Dr. Roncin remains actively engaged in both clinical leadership and civic involvement. Since 2023, she has served as the lead pathology representative on a local network cancer committee and was appointed Commission on Cancer Chair for the network’s 2025 to 2026 term. During this time, she has also been an active member of the local breast care team and serves as the lead pathology representative on the Breast Health Professional Advisory Board for CHI Health, contributing her expertise to advancing coordinated, patient centered cancer care.Her recent work reflects a strong commitment to advancing diagnostic precision and improving patient outcomes. She has been involved in analyzing biomarker profiles across multiple gastrointestinal cancers and participates in national clinical trials focused on lung cancer. In addition, she has led important initiatives within the anatomic pathology laboratory, including cost analysis, quality assurance and improvement efforts, and the development of reflex testing algorithms for patients with gastrointestinal cancers and non small cell lung adenocarcinoma. These initiatives have received full support from both institutional committees and senior leadership across the hospitals she serves, underscoring their clinical value and impact.Since 2024, Dr. Roncin has also chaired the Department of Pathology Grand Rounds Committee at CHI Health, fostering ongoing education and professional development within her field. Beyond her institutional work, she remains committed to mentorship and community engagement. Her involvement has included participation with the Medical University of the Americas chapter of the American Medical Student Association and volunteer service with the Greystone Scholar Society in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, reflecting her dedication to supporting future medical professionals and giving back to the broader community.Looking back, Dr. Roncin attributes her success to her perseverance, determination, and mentors she had along the way. When not working, she enjoys spending time with her family and traveling. In the future, she hopes to further expand her presence on YouTube, where she has an educational channel that allows her to connect with and share her knowledge and experiences with a broader audience. In addition, she hopes to inspire people getting into her field.For more information, please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kara-roncin-8020411b1/ Watch her video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-aBc5Sdo8cg&t=1s About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world’s most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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