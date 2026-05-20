CVAUSA Promotes Ben Diestel to Chief Innovation Officer

Advancing strategic growth and innovation across cardiovascular care

Ben has consistently demonstrated a unique ability to think strategically while executing with precision” — Tim Attebery, CEO, CVAUSA

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cardiovascular Associates of America (CVAUSA) today announced the promotion of Ben Diestel to Chief Innovation Officer (CINO), a newly elevated role that underscores the organization’s commitment to advancing innovation, clinical excellence, and scalable growth across its national network.In his new position, Diestel will lead enterprise-wide innovation initiatives, focusing on care delivery transformation, strategic partnerships, digital health integration, and the development of forward-looking solutions that enhance patient outcomes and operational performance.“CVAUSA is at a pivotal moment in redefining how cardiovascular care is delivered across the country,” said Ben Diestel. “I’m honored to step into this role and work alongside our exceptional physicians and partners to accelerate innovation that improves access, elevates quality, and drives meaningful impact for patients and communities.”Diestel has been instrumental in shaping CVAUSA’s growth strategy, playing a key role in expanding its platform, strengthening partnerships, and identifying new opportunities for innovation. His leadership has helped position the organization as a leader in cardiovascular care delivery.“Ben has consistently demonstrated a unique ability to think strategically while executing with precision,” said Tim Attebery, CEO of CVAUSA. “His vision for innovation, combined with his deep understanding of our physician partners and the evolving healthcare landscape, makes him the ideal leader to help guide CVAUSA into its next phase of growth.”The creation of the Chief Innovation Officer role reflects CVAUSA’s ongoing investment in building a differentiated, future-ready cardiovascular platform that leverages technology, data, and clinical expertise to improve outcomes at scale.About CVAUSACardiovascular Associates of America (CVAUSA) is a national physician-led cardiovascular platform dedicated to supporting cardiologists with the resources, technology, and infrastructure needed to deliver high-quality, patient-centered care. Through strategic partnerships and innovative care models, CVAUSA is transforming cardiovascular care delivery across the United States.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.