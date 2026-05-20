Broadway Brings 250 Years of the United States to Life on Stage

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the United States prepares to commemorate its 250th anniversary this July 4th, The Broadway Collection shines a light on shows that capture the spirit, history, and cultural legacy of United States of America. New York City is one of the most popular destinations in the country and home to 41 Broadway theatres, offering visitors a powerful way to experience the real and fictional stories about United States through live art.From the founding of the country to defining cultural moments, Broadway brings the rich history to life on stage—making live theatre an essential part of any visit to NYC during this landmark anniversary.Visitors can experience some of Broadway’s most compelling productions that reflect USA’s past and present, including Hamilton, The Great Gatsby, The Outsiders, MJ, and Just in Time, each offering a unique lens on the people, stories, and moments that define the nation.• Hamilton: Famously revolutionizing Broadway by blending hip-hop with traditional musical theatre, the Richard Rodgers Theatre is home to Hamilton. Reimagining the story of the United States founding, the cultural phenomenon and its diverse casting focuses on the legacy of Alexander Hamilton and a budding country and a struggle through generations.• The Great Gatsby: Bringing the Roaring Twenties to Broadway, The Great Gatsby is a glitzy extravaganza with a jazz and pop-influenced score transporting travelers to the USA’s dramatic gilded age. Following Jay Gatsby, the beloved titular character of the 1925 novel, the show is an invitation to the millionaire’s lavish parties as it explores what the “American Dream” really means.• The Outsiders: A classroom staple in the USA, The Outsiders has found a home on Broadway at the Jacobs Theatre, where audiences find themselves transported to 1960s Tulsa, Oklahoma. In this Tony Award-winning musical based on S.E. Hinton’s classic novel, Ponyboy Curtis and his Greaser family fight for dignity in a country that has drawn hard lines between those who belong and those who don't. Just as USA’s 250-year history is marked by the struggle between privilege and resilience, the characters navigate a divided world searching for identity, friendship, and a place to call their own.• MJ: A rare look into the creative mind of the King of Pop, the singular moves and sound of Michael Jackson have been memorialized on Broadway in MJ: The Musical. Chronologizing Jackson’s tireless efforts and the artistic process that catapulted him into legendary status, the musical centers on his journey to bring his vision for his 1992 Dangerous World Tour to fruition.• Just in Time: Transforming Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre into an intimate ‘60s nightclub, Just in Time traces Bobby Darin's remarkable journey from the streets of the Bronx to the top of the charts. Refusing labels, Darin left an indelible mark on music in the USA by crossing genres, penning iconic hits including "Beyond the Sea," "Mack the Knife," and "Splish Splash.”Whether visitors to New York City are looking to engage with the USA’s founding history, explore cultural and societal themes, or celebrate legendary voices in music, travelers are encouraged to book tickets in advance.Anyone planning their visit to New York City in 2026 can find information on shows, the latest Broadway news, and links to 26 of the hottest shows’ official ticket sites at www.broadwaycollection.com About The Broadway CollectionThe Broadway Collection is a curated selection of top-tier theatrical experiences in New York City, built specifically for visitors. It serves as a comprehensive guide helping travelers discover the most exciting and welcoming shows, whether they are a first-time Broadway attendee or a lifelong theatre lover. The Broadway Collection makes it easy to research the best Broadway and off-Broadway productions, as well as cultural icons like The Metropolitan Opera and New York City Ballet. The Collection highlights the top shows for visitors, ensuring they find the right performance to fit their various interests, schedules, and budgets. By connecting audiences directly to official and secure ticketing sources, The Broadway Collection ensures a trustworthy and transparent booking experience without hidden fees or unreliable brokers. Whether planning for a group of 10 or more or just a few tickets for a family night out, The Broadway Collection provides trusted access to the best places to buy. No visit to NYC is complete without experiencing a Broadway show, and The Broadway Collection aims to make every trip include an unforgettable theatre experience.Visit www.broadwaycollection.com for news and information and follow The Broadway Collection on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube for more photos, videos, and exclusive Broadway content. #MakeItBway

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