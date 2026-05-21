MediTuner and Lovell Government Services Announce Partnership to Expand Access to AsthmaTuner for VA, DAD, and IHS

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Partnership expands access to AsthmaTuner® digital asthma management technology across VA, DoD, and federal healthcare systems.

Lovell is proud to partner with MediTuner to help bring AsthmaTuner to federal healthcare providers serving Veterans, active-duty military, and other federal beneficiaries.” — Chris Lovell, CEO of Lovell Government Services

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MediTuner and LovellGovernment Services today announced a partnership to expand access to AsthmaTuner, a clinically validated digital platform for asthma management, across federal healthcare systems, including the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the Military Health System (MHS), and the Indian Health Service (IHS).As part of this collaboration, Lovell Government Services will serve as MediTuner’s Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) vendor, supporting access to AsthmaTuner through established federal contracting channels. The initiative is also being advanced in North America by Mario Nozzarella, Partner, North America Division, who is helping lead efforts to expand AsthmaTuner’s reach within the U.S. federal healthcare market.AsthmaTuner is a digital platform designed to support the treatment and management of asthma. The solution combines a connected spirometer with patented software that provides patients with individualized treatment instructions based on lung function measurements and reported symptoms. By enabling structured self-management and remote monitoring, AsthmaTuner helps providers improve asthma control, support earlier intervention, and reduce unnecessary healthcare visits.“We are excited to bring our asthma management solution to patients within the VA and help support better asthma control,” said Eric Alhanko, CEO of MediTuner. “This partnership represents an important step in expanding access to innovative digital respiratory care for federal healthcare systems. We believe AsthmaTuner can help providers and patients work together more effectively to improve outcomes and support a more proactive, connected model of care.”Through Lovell, MediTuner is positioning AsthmaTuner for streamlined access across federal procurement pathways, helping simplify the acquisition process while also supporting agencies in meeting SDVOSB procurement goals. Lovell’s expertise in the federal market is expected to support visibility and access for government customers across the VA, DoD, and other federal healthcare settings.“Lovell is proud to partner with MediTuner to help bring AsthmaTuner to federal healthcare providers serving Veterans, active-duty military, and other federal beneficiaries,” said Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO of Lovell Government Services. “This collaboration brings together innovative asthma care technology and a streamlined approach to federal market access, helping agencies evaluate and adopt solutions that can benefit both patients and providers.”“AsthmaTuner has the potential to make a meaningful impact within the VA by helping patients and clinics collaborate more effectively around asthma control,” said Mario Nozzarella, Partner, North America Division. “For Veterans, this can mean earlier visibility into worsening symptoms, stronger support for self-management at home, and better continuity between the patient and care team. We believe this approach can improve patient health, reduce avoidable care needs, and provide VA clinics with a practical, scalable tool for asthma management.”Nozzarella added, “Expanding AsthmaTuner in the federal market reflects a broader commitment to bringing scalable, clinically meaningful respiratory solutions to healthcare systems serving complex patient populations.”About MediTunerMediTuner is a Swedish medtech company founded in 2014 at the Karolinska Institute by Dr. Henrik Ljungberg, Consultant Pediatrician Respiratory Medicine, and Bjorn Nordlund, Associate Professor, with a mission to enable proactive management of chronic respiratory disease through connected care. MediTuner has produced multiple studies demonstrating positive impact on health outcomes and health economics and has been recognized as “The Best Digital Technology for Asthma” by 38 national patient associations in Europe.Learn more at www.meditunerusa.com Media ContactMaCartney Aschemansupport@meditunerusa.com612-286-1960About Lovell Government ServicesLovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013, with a strong track record of helping suppliers successfully enter and grow within the government market. Lovell is a four-time Inc. 5000 honoree and a recognized leader in the federal space, partnering with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, expand federal revenue, and win government contracts.Learn more at www.lovellgov.com

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