Neurosurgeon Dr. Nizam Razack Brings Problem-Solving Approach to Congressional Race

Neurosurgeon

Dr. Nizam Razack Highlights Problem-Solving Leadership Approach in Congressional Campaign for Florida's 11th District

The solution is not more political theater. The solution is sending people to Congress who have spent their lives actually solving problems.” — Dr. Razack

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Congressional candidate Dr. Nizam Razack, MD, JD, today highlighted the role that professional experience and problem-solving leadership can play in addressing challenges facing the nation, including healthcare affordability, fiscal responsibility, public safety, and economic opportunity.

Dr. Razack, a board-certified neurosurgeon, attorney, educator, and business owner, stated that his campaign is focused on applying practical experience and results-oriented leadership to public policy discussions.

"Throughout a career in medicine, law, education, and business, successful outcomes have required careful analysis, accountability, and a commitment to solving complex problems," said Dr. Razack. "The campaign is centered on bringing that same approach to Congress on behalf of the residents of Florida's 11th Congressional District."

According to the campaign, key priorities include healthcare affordability and access, fiscal responsibility, border security, support for veterans and law enforcement, constitutional rights, economic growth, and government accountability.

The campaign noted that many voters have expressed interest in leaders with private-sector and professional experience who can bring practical perspectives to public service.

Dr. Razack has practiced neurosurgery for more than three decades and has served as a physician, educator, healthcare law professor, and business leader. His professional background includes leadership positions in medicine, healthcare administration, and higher education.

The campaign stated that its focus remains on presenting policy solutions designed to address challenges affecting families, businesses, and communities throughout Central Florida and across the nation.

Additional information regarding the campaign, policy positions, and upcoming events is available at RazackForCongress.com.

About Dr. Nizam Razack

Dr. Nizam Razack is a board-certified neurosurgeon, attorney, educator, healthcare law professor, and business owner. He is a Republican candidate for the United States House of Representatives representing Florida's 11th Congressional District.

Paid for by Razack for Congress

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