Medthera, Inc. Announces WalkPort™ Experience Day in Dallas/Fort Worth

Paul, 54, living with Parkinson's Oyuna, SCI (26 yrs)

Hands-on WalkPort™ event in DFW offering live demos and trial experiences for individuals and clinicians exploring new mobility solutions.

My core strength is much better. Before I started using WalkPort daily four weeks ago, it took significant effort to stand up from a chair. Now, I do it almost without thinking.” — Paul, 54 living with Parkinson's

WACONIA, MN, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medthera, Inc. is inviting the community, healthcare professionals, and individuals with mobility challenges to experience WalkPort™ firsthand at an upcoming WalkPort Experience Day event.This hands-on event will provide attendees with the opportunity to learn about and try WalkPort, an innovative supported walk station designed to improve mobility, strength, and independence.WalkPort™ is a supported walk station that enables individuals to safely stand and practice walking with guided motion and full-body support. Designed to help extend therapy beyond the clinic, WalkPort aims to bridge the gap between rehabilitation sessions and everyday mobility.Attendees will experience live demonstrations, guided trial sessions, and opportunities to speak directly with Medthera team about how WalkPort can support both recovery and long-term mobility goals.A New Approach to Walk TherapyWalkPort combines full-body support and guided walking motion to help users maintain proper alignment while reducing fear of falling. It is designed for consistent, repeatable use and can support individuals across a wide range of mobility levels.Key features include:• Powered sit-to-stand support• Stabilized leg and foot positioning for safety• Guided walking motion to promote natural gait patterns• Easy setup and user-friendly operationWho Should AttendThis event is ideal for:• Individuals living with Stroke, Spinal Cord Injury (SCI), Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Parkinson’s Disease• Individuals currently participating in standing or mobility therapy• Seniors experiencing mobility or balance challenges• Individuals recovering from injury or surgery• Physical Therapists, clinicians, and medical professionals who are interested in innovative mobility solutions for their facilityExperience WalkPort FirsthandThe WalkPort Experience Day is designed to give attendees a real-world understanding of how supported walking therapy can improve quality of life. Guests will have the opportunity to:• Participate in hands-on demonstrations• Learn about the role of daily walking therapy in recovery• Explore how WalkPort can extend therapy beyond traditional clinical settingsEvent DetailsLocation: Fairmont DallasDirectors Room – 2nd Floor1717 N Akard StreetDallas, TX 75201Date: Friday, May 22nd -10am - 4pmSaturday, May 23rd - 10am - 4pmAppointment Only - Schedule Here About Medthera, Inc.Medthera is dedicated to transforming mobility and rehabilitation through innovative assistive technology. Inspired by the founder’s firsthand experience with paralysis, the company’s mission is to help people restore their ability to walk through safe, accessible, and effective solutions.

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