CORE Health Centers of Mt. Sterling Welcomes Cadan Norden, D.C., to Clinical Team

Cadan Norden, D.C. joins the clinical team at CORE Health Centers of Mt. Sterling to deliver the highest level of holistic chiropractic care.

MOUNT STERLING, KY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CORE Health Centers of Mt. Sterling is proud to announce the addition of Cadan Norden, D.C., to its clinical team. Dr. Norden joins the practice as a Doctor of Chiropractic, bringing a passion for holistic wellness and a commitment to delivering the highest level of care to the Mt. Sterling community.

Dr. Norden’s journey into chiropractic medicine began at Morehead State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences. He then completed his doctorate at the Campbellsville University School of Chiropractic. Driven by a lifelong desire to work in healthcare, Dr. Norden chose chiropractic care for its unique power to help patients live pain-free lives through holistic, non-invasive methods.

"Seeing the incredible things chiropractic can do has shown me that it was without a doubt the profession I was meant to be in," said Dr. Norden. "The thing I love most about being a chiropractor is the life-changing impact I am able to have on my patients. It is hard to fully understand that feeling until you actually live it, and I wouldn't trade it for the world."

The team at CORE Health Centers is thrilled to expand its capacity to serve local residents with Dr. Norden's arrival. His alignment with CORE’s mission of providing patient-centered, community-focused healthcare makes him a perfect fit for the Mt. Sterling clinic.

To celebrate Dr. Norden joining the team, the Mt. Sterling location invites the community to welcome him to the area. New patients looking to achieve better health, increased mobility, and natural pain relief can take advantage of CORE's New Patient Special. For just $30 (a $400+ value), this introductory offer includes a comprehensive consultation, focused spinal examination, necessary diagnostic X-rays, and a personalized report of findings.

To schedule an appointment or claim this limited-time offer, please visit the CORE Health Centers of Mt. Sterling page or call (859) 587-9009.

About CORE Health Centers:

At CORE Health Centers, we believe everyone deserves to live a life free from pain. With convenient locations across Kentucky and West Virginia, our mission is simple: to keep KY and WV healthy by providing high-quality chiropractic and wellness care that empowers individuals and families to achieve their health goals. Our experienced chiropractors and wellness professionals use advanced techniques and state-of-the-art technology to deliver personalized, patient-centered care. By targeting the root cause of physical discomfort—from back and neck pain to headaches and sciatica—CORE Health Centers helps patients achieve optimal wellness and live their best, most active lives.

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