Gear up for the 'Roll to Ride' Dodge Charger Scat Pack Giveaway and Memorial Day Celebrations at American Place Casino

WAUKEGAN, IL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This May, the road to a brand-new ride starts at American Place Casino . AP Rewards Members will have the opportunity to transition from the gaming floor to the driver’s seat of a high performance 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack. The month-long event concludes on May 23, 2026 with five finalists competing in a live dice-roll finale for the vehicle prize.Entry earning is currently open to all AP Rewards Members and continues through the night of the drawing. Patrons can sign up for an AP Rewards Card for free at the Player’s Club inside of the casino.Earning Period: May 1 - May 23, 2026 at 8:30 PMCriteria: Members earn (1) entry for every 525 same-day base points earnedThe promotion culminates in a high-stakes finale on the evening of May 23. To ensure their entries are valid, participants must follow the qualification window:Check-in: Members must “card in” between 8:30 PM and 9:30 PM on the night of the drawing to activate their entriesThe Drawing: Starting at 10:00 PM, five (5) lucky contestants will be randomly selected.Once the five finalists are finalized, they will compete in the “Roll to Ride” dice game. The objective is to achieve as close to 25 as possible without going over, or to roll five (5) fives. The contestant who rolls the closest will win the 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack and the remaining finalists will win $1,525 each.In addition to the giveaway excitement, American Place Casino will celebrate Memorial Day weekend with special dining offers available throughout the holiday weekend.Memorial Weekend Special at L’AmericainMay 22 – 24 | 8:00 AM – 11:00 PMGuests can enjoy a savory baked BBQ chicken plate served with creamy mac & cheese, smoky baked beans, warm cornbread, and a slice of cheesecake for dessert.Memorial Day Veterans Special at L’AmericainMonday, May 25 | 11:00 AM – 3:00 PMVeterans who present a valid military ID will receive 20% off the full size portion of the steak and eggs meal which includes an 8-oz strip steak, two eggs your way, crispy hashbrowns, and toast.American Place Casino honors active-duty or retired military members and their spouses every day with the Military Appreciation Program. Members who present their AP Rewards card along with a valid military ID at an American Place food and beverage outlet will receive 20% off their food order, excluding the purchase of alcoholic beverages. Additionally, members will receive $10 in Free Slot Play every Monday from 12:00 AM through 11:59 PM during the promotional period.For more information on the Roll to Ride Dodge Charge Scat Pack Giveaway or to receive quotes from the APC team, please reach out to communications@americanplace.com###

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