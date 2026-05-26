Prevalon Energy Launches HD5™ AC to Accelerate Faster, Safer Energy Storage Deployment

Prevalon HD5™ AC integrated energy storage platform combining battery enclosures, power conversion systems, controls, and safety systems into a fully integrated utility-scale solution designed for rapid deployment, scalability, and long-term performance. Prevalon HD5™ AC integrated energy storage platform combining battery enclosures, power conversion systems, controls, and safety systems into a fully integrated utility-scale solution designed for rapid deployment, scalability, and long-term performance. Aerial view of the Prevalon HD5™ AC integrated battery energy storage platform showcasing a high-density utility-scale site layout designed for scalable deployment, optimized constructability, and long-term operational performance.

Factory-integrated AC system lowers installed cost, simplifies construction, and improves performance at utility scale

By moving complexity out of the field and into the factory, we’re helping customers lower installation costs, accelerate timelines, and reduce execution risk across the entire project.” — Tom Cornell, President and CEO of Prevalon Energy

HEATHROW, FL, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PrevalonEnergy LLC, a leading provider of integrated energy storage solutions, announced today the launch of the HD5™ AC , a next-generation AC battery energy storage system designed to reduce total installed cost, simplify deployment, and improve long-term system performance for utility-scale BESS projects.The HD5™ AC expands the Prevalon Energy Storage Platform, joining the HD5™ DC and the Hybrid Power Stabilizer (HPS) to give developers, utilities, hyperscalers, and IPP’s greater flexibility in how they design and deploy energy storage systems.At its core, the HD5™ AC is built to remove friction from project execution. By fully integrating power conversion, controls, thermal management, and safety systems at the factory, the platform arrives on site ready to connect and commission—reducing field labor, minimizing installation scope, and improving schedule certainty.“The HD5™ AC is about delivering real project value from day one,” said Tom Cornell, President and CEO of Prevalon Energy. “By moving complexity out of the field and into the factory, we’re helping customers lower installation costs, accelerate timelines, and reduce execution risk across the entire project.”The system’s AC architecture simplifies construction and reduces EPC complexity. It eliminates high-voltage DC field cabling, reduces trenching requirements to a single connection point, and enables a streamlined, plug-and-play installation approach. These design features translate directly into faster deployment and lower total installed cost.The HD5™ AC also enables a safer, higher-quality, flexible, and expedient commissioning. With self-powered auxiliary systems, the platform can be energized using stored battery power—removing dependency on grid readiness and helping avoid one of the most common sources of project delay.Beyond deployment, the system is engineered to improve uptime and long-term asset value. Its distributed string architecture isolates faults to smaller 500 kW blocks and allows for rapid component replacement, increasing system availability and reducing downtime. Integrated thermal management supports consistent battery performance, even during commissioning delays or phased project builds.“Every design decision in the HD5™ AC is focused on improving how the system performs in the field,” said Alejandro Schnakofsky, Chief Technology Officer of Prevalon Energy. “From fault isolation to serviceability, we’ve built a system that gives operators more control, reduces operational risk, and helps maintain performance over the full life of the asset.”Safety is engineered into the system at every level. The HD5™ AC reduces available short-circuit current by up to 10x compared to conventional architectures, lowering arc-flash risk and simplifying protection design. It also incorporates advanced ventilation, detection, and fire protection systems aligned with evolving industry standards, while maintaining a low acoustic profile without the need for additional noise mitigation.The platform is designed for scale and flexibility. Its modular architecture supports a range of durations and applications—from grid-scale storage and renewable integration to data center power. For hyperscale and mission-critical environments, the HD5™ AC can also be deployed as part of a Hybrid Power System (HPS) architecture to support rapid deployment, enhanced resiliency, and maximum availability. The platform maximizes site-level energy density while reducing land use requirements.With the launch of the HD5™ AC, Prevalon continues to deliver on its commitment to simplify energy storage deployment and provide customers with a fully integrated, high-performance solution backed by a single partner across the project lifecycle.# # #About Prevalon Energy LLCCommitment, reliability, expertise. These are the ideals that guide our decision-making, design philosophy, and relationship building. PrevalonEnergy LLC (Prevalon), a Mitsubishi Power Americas and EES joint venture, is empowering companies to deploy flexible energy solutions and accelerate a more sustainable energy future. With over 35 projects and 6+ GWh of utility-scale global battery energy storage deployed, Prevalon delivers end-to-end integrated battery energy storage solutions that ensure performance throughout the entire project lifecycle. From design and engineering, energy management systems integration, commissioning, and long-term service programs, the Prevalon Battery Energy Storage Platform meets the demands of your energy system today and into the future. For more information, visit PrevalonEnergy.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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