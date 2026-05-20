OhhMed Medical Launches UK Clinical Trial Evaluating Vertica Device Following Radical Prostatectomy

The Vertica Plus device is being used by the trial participants.

This trial will help evaluate whether integrating RF therapy into early rehabilitation protocols may improve longer-term patient outcomes.” — Associate Professor Wai Gin Lee

TIBERIAS, ISRAEL, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OhhMed Medical Ltd., a leading medical technology company focused on male urology, today announced the launch of a UK clinical trial evaluating its Vertica device in men recovering from radical prostatectomy.

The trial is being conducted in collaboration with St. Peter’s Andrology at King Edward VII Hospital in London and will be led by Associate Professor Wai Gin Lee as Principal Investigator.

The prospective investigation will evaluate the combination of radiofrequency therapy delivered by the Vertica device with the standard pharmaceutical treatment that supports improved erectile rehabilitation outcomes following prostate cancer surgery.

Post-operative erectile dysfunction remains one of the most common long-term complications following radical prostatectomy. Recovery is often affected by structural changes in penile tissue that occur during the post-surgical healing period.

The Vertica device delivers non-invasive radiofrequency energy designed to support tissue remodelling and vascular function. The trial is intended to evaluate whether earlier intervention during recovery may contribute to improved long-term functional outcomes for patients.

“We are pleased to be working with leading clinicians in the UK on research focused on recovery following prostate surgery,” said Daniel Lischinsky, Chief Executive Officer of OhhMed Medical Ltd.

“This clinical effort builds on our broader research programme evaluating the Vertica platform in male urology.”

OhhMed is also conducting a U.S. clinical trial evaluating the Vertica device for erectile dysfunction with participating institutions including Cleveland Clinic and Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

Associate Professor Wai Gin Lee said: “There remains a clear need for restorative approaches in post-prostatectomy rehabilitation. This trial will help evaluate whether integrating RF therapy into early rehabilitation protocols may improve longer-term patient outcomes.”

Participants will be followed over a 12-month period using a structured rehabilitation protocol combining scheduled use of the Vertica device alongside standard PDE5 inhibitor therapy.

Primary and secondary endpoints include erectile function recovery, patient-reported quality of life outcomes and changes in penile tissue measurements over time.

The company expects the trial to contribute to the expanding clinical data supporting the use of radiofrequency technology in male urology.

About OhhMed Medical Ltd.

OhhMed Medical Ltd. is a medical technology company focused on the development of non-invasive therapies in male urology.

The company is advancing clinical programmes in erectile dysfunction, post-prostatectomy rehabilitation and restorative urology through collaborations with physicians, hospitals and research institutions in the UK, Europe and the United States. OhhMed’s Vertica platform is currently being evaluated through ongoing clinical research programmes designed to expand the evidence base for radiofrequency technology in male sexual health and rehabilitation.

The company’s broader strategy includes the development of technologies for both home use and clinical settings, focused on addressing significant unmet needs in urology through evidence-based treatment approaches.

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