YAKOL CAPITAL PARTNERS BRINGS ITALIAN DESIGN GROUP DEXELANCE TO SHIGERU BAN’S FIRST FLORIDA RESIDENTIAL PROJECT

Miami project by Pritzker Prize–winning Shigeru Ban will integrate Dexelance’s Italian design brands across interiors, lighting, kitchens, and amenities.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HOUSE by Shigeru Ban has selected Dexelance as its exclusive Italian furnishing and interior design partner for key components of the project, including the sales gallery and selected residential environments, at the planned 14-story residential tower in Miami’s Upper Buena Vista neighborhood. The collaboration pairs one of architecture’s most recognized names with an Italian design group whose portfolio spans high-end furniture, lighting, kitchens, and custom contract solutions for luxury residential developments.HOUSE is the first Florida residential project by Shigeru Ban, who received the Pritzker Architecture Prize in 2014 and is internationally recognized for work centered on natural materials, modular construction, and human-scale environments. The approximately $500 million development will include roughly 300 residences ranging from one to four bedrooms.For Dexelance, the project reflects the Group’s continued expansion into architecturally driven residential developments where interiors and architecture are conceived as a unified experience. The project will feature a curated selection from Dexelance’s portfolio of Italian brands, including Meridiani, Davide Groppi, and Binova, which will contribute to the project’s residential kitchen systems, lighting concepts, and interior environments.Renato Delle Side, Chief Executive Officer of Dexelance USA, said the collaboration reflects the Group’s interest in projects where architecture and interior design are intentionally developed in dialogue with one another.“At Dexelance, we look for projects where our brands act as a bridge between world-class architecture and the human experience,” Delle Side said. “Working with Shigeru Ban — an architect who values natural materials and craftsmanship as much as we do — creates a natural alignment. We are not simply furnishing a building; we are contributing to a complete residential design experience that supports how residents will live within Ban’s vision.”The project’s design incorporates several recurring elements of Ban’s residential work, including generous terraces, natural textures, fluid indoor-outdoor transitions, and an emphasis on shared social spaces. Planned amenities include indoor padel courts, wellness facilities, shared kitchens, rooftop gathering areas, and street-level retail.The collaboration comes as Miami’s luxury residential market continues attracting internationally recognized architects and globally recognized design brands, reflecting growing demand among international buyers for residences tied to a distinct architectural and lifestyle identity.HOUSE BY SHIGERU BANHOUSE by Shigeru Ban is a 14-story, approximately 300-residence development planned for Miami’s Upper Buena Vista neighborhood, developed by Yakol Capital Partners. It is the first Florida residential project by the Pritzker Prize–winning architect Shigeru Ban.DEXELANCEDexelance is one of the most important Italian groups operating in high-quality design. The Group is composed of numerous companies, each with its own precise identity, united by a coherent strategic project with activities that are complementary to each other: Gervasoni creates furniture solutions through its namesake brand and the Very Wood brand; Meridiani specializes in the creation of refined contemporary and versatile furniture; Davide Groppi creates and produces unique lamps and lighting projects with an essential and innovative design; Saba Italia creates and produces furniture items with a sophisticated and high-end design; Flexalighting designs and produces lighting systems for interiors and exteriors; Axolight specializes in the design and production of made-in-Italy designer lamps; Gamma Arredamenti is one of Italy’s leaders in upholstered furniture made of the highest quality leather; Cubo Design produces top and premium kitchens and furniture systems under the Binova and Miton Cucine brands; Turri is a historic brand of very high-end furniture; Cenacchi International and Modar are two established leaders in the contract sector for the luxury and fashion industries.MEDIA CONTACTDEXELANCEInvestor Relations ManagerMarella MorettiTel. +39 02.83975225m.moretti@dexelance.comYAKOLPR:Andrea Romeroandrea@sabinacovo.com

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