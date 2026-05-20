Foothill Family Celebrates 100 Years of Service with Centennial Gala at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena

Steve Allen joins U.S. Representative Judy Chu as she presents Foothill Family’s official recognition submitted to the Library of Congress

Historic Pasadena Nonprofit Marks a Century of Strengthening Families and Communities with Milestone Fundraising Celebration on May 16, 2026

The past several years have reminded us how essential compassion, connection, and mental health support are for our communities.” — Foothill Family Chief Executive Officer Steve Allen

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Foothill Family celebrated a century of strengthening children and families at its Centennial Gala and Auction on May 16 at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena. Community leaders, elected officials, longtime supporters, and partners gathered for an evening honoring the organization’s 100-year legacy and raising critical support for the future of mental health and family services across the San Gabriel Valley and beyond.The celebration reflected on Foothill Family’s beginnings in 1926, when founder Josephine Marsh and a group of women passed a hat to help neighbors in need, a spirit of compassion and community that continues to guide the organization today.Throughout the evening, guests heard stories of resilience, healing, and hope from families impacted by Foothill Family’s services, while recognizing the organization’s growth into a leading nonprofit serving more than 29,000 children, individuals, and families each year across seven locations and partnerships with 178 schools in 18 school districts.Foothill Family Chief Executive Officer Steve Allen reflected on the organization’s history and ongoing relevance during times of crisis, including the pandemic and the Eaton Fire.“The past several years have reminded us how essential compassion, connection, and mental health support are for our communities,” said Allen. “For 100 years, Foothill Family has stood beside children and families during life’s most challenging moments, and we remain deeply committed to building a future where every child and every family has the opportunity to heal, grow, and thrive.”Board Chair Dr. Laurel Bear also recognized Foothill Family’s recent national recognition as a 2026 Top Workplace Culture of Excellence Award recipient for Purpose & Values, Employee Well-Being, and Nonprofit Excellence. She additionally acknowledged the many leaders and supporters in attendance, including Foothill Family’s Board of Directors, Advisory Board, Friends of Foothill Family, Centennial Executive Committee, and staff, recognizing their leadership, commitment, and generosity in helping advance the organization’s mission and centennial celebration.Special guests included U.S. Representative Judy Chu, Senator Susan Rubio, Assemblymember John Harabedian, and Philippine Consul General Adel dela Cruz. During her remarks, Congresswoman Chu presented Foothill Family with a Congressional Record honoring the organization’s centennial milestone and enduring impact on the community.“When the Eaton Fire devastated our community in January 2025, Foothill Family responded immediately with crisis therapy, emotional support and essential resources,” said Chu. “While immediate relief is critical in the aftermath of a disaster, healing continues long afterward. To honor Foothill Family’s incredible legacy, I had a Congressional Record entered for you in Washington, D.C. It memorializes your 100 years of accomplishments and will be in the archives of our nation’s capital forever. Congratulations!”The Gala featured live entertainment, auctions, and a paddle raise supporting Foothill Family’s mental health, early childhood development, school-based, and youth and family services programs.The evening concluded with a centennial toast led by Allen, Bear, and longtime supporter Priscilla Hunt, celebrating Foothill Family’s first century of impact and the generations still to come.The Gala is part of Foothill Family’s year-long centennial celebration and fundraising campaign honoring 100 years of service while investing in the future of children and families across the community.Special thanks to our Gold Sponsors: Cathay Bank Foundation; Priscilla Hunt, President and CEO, Hunt Enterprises, Inc.; Northern TrustAbout Foothill FamilyFounded in 1926, Foothill Family is a community-based nonprofit providing mental health, early childhood, school-based, and family support services. The organization partners with families to strengthen relationships, improve emotional well-being, and build stability so children and caregivers can thrive. Through prevention, early intervention, and treatment programs delivered in homes, schools, and community settings, Foothill Family works to create healthier families and stronger communities across Southern California.

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