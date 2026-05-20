Rob Levine Law Offers Free Memorial Day Weekend Uber Rides in Providence and Boston

Memorial Day | Rob Levine Law Rob Levine Law Safety Ride

Rob Levine Law is offering free Memorial Day Uber rides in Providence and Boston through its community app to help prevent drunk driving.

We want people to enjoy Memorial Day weekend and make it home safely. We’re proud to invest in initiatives that make a real difference in our communities.” — Rob Levine

WARWICK, RI, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Memorial Day, Rob Levine Law is once again helping people celebrate safely by offering free Uber ride vouchers through the Rob Levine Law Community App. The program is designed to cut down on impaired driving and give residents in Providence and Boston an easy way home during one of the busiest holiday weekends of the year.Memorial Day Weekend brings a major surge of activity to bars, restaurants, and nightlife spots in both cities. With more people out celebrating late into the night, the risk of drunk driving increases. The free rides program gives people a smart, simple option to plan ahead and avoid getting behind the wheel after drinking.Free Uber ride vouchers will be available through the Rob Levine Law Community App on May 24 and May 25 in both Providence, RI and Boston, MA. To redeem a voucher, riders just need the Uber app downloaded and an active rider account set up. Vouchers are valid for rides within a 50-mile radius of both cities, so people celebrating throughout the region will have a safe way home.Members of the Rob Levine Law team will be on-site to promote in person at the following spots:ProvidenceDate: Sunday, 5/24Location: Fish Co (15 Bridge St, Providence, RI 02903)Time: 8 PM to 1 AMBostonDate: Monday, 5/25Location: La Hacienda (150 Meriden St, Boston, MA 02128)Time: 5 PM to 10 PMThe Memorial Day rideshare program is just one piece of Rob Levine Law's broader commitment to community safety. The firm offers free rides through the App on major holidays throughout the year, along with community resources and events such as Thanksgiving meal registration, free backpack giveaways, weekly giveaways, and a variety of seasonal community initiatives.About Rob Levine LawFor over 25 years, Rob Levine Law has aggressively advocated for the injured in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, and for the disabled nationwide. Known as “The Heavy Hitter,” the firm has helped over 50,000 clients recover more than $2 billion in compensation. Rob Levine, a U.S. Army veteran, former police officer, and paramedic, has dedicated his career to advocating for victims of personal injury and supporting local communities.Press Contact:Rob Levine LawEmail: marketing@roblevine.comPhone: (800) 742-3920

Get A Free Ride On Memorial Day With Rob's Safe Driving App

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