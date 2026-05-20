Rohto Landscaping Highlights Outdoor Kitchen Design as a High-Value Backyard Planning Focus in Metro Detroit

Rohto Landscaping High End Outdoor Kitchen Design Metro Detroit

West Bloomfield-based Rohto Landscaping outlines how zone planning, covered structures, materials, and utility coordination shape custom outdoor kitchens.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rohto Landscaping, a West Bloomfield-based design-build contractor serving Metro Detroit and Oakland County, is highlighting outdoor kitchen design as a focused, high-value planning category for homeowners building or upgrading premium backyards in the 2026 season.

The company said outdoor kitchen planning is often strongest when homeowners begin with the full cooking environment, rather than selecting a grill and counter assembly first, with covered structures, integrated zones, material cohesion, and utility coordination considered before construction begins. Rohto added that this design-first approach reflects the level of planning required when outdoor kitchens are treated as permanent backyard features and how outdoor kitchen design and hardscape installation in Metro Detroit belong to the same coordinated planning process.

The pattern fits within a wider environment of significant residential outdoor improvement activity. Americans spent an estimated $603 billion on home remodeling projects in 2024, according to the National Association of Realtors and the National Association of the Remodeling Industry. The National Association of Landscape Professionals, in its 2026 design trend outlook, has emphasized intimate gathering spaces, refuge zones, natural materials, and phased outdoor improvements as defining design themes for the year. Within that landscape, Rohto Landscaping said outdoor kitchens are commonly designed as one connected component of a larger backyard plan rather than a stand-alone feature added after the patio is already in place.

"More homeowners are starting with how the cooking space will actually be used, not which appliance to buy first," said Jon Martinez, Communications Team, Rohto Landscaping. "An outdoor kitchen works best when zones, traffic flow, materials, and the relationship to the rest of the yard are planned before construction. The decisions that protect long-term quality happen on paper."

Rohto Landscaping described the design phase as a sequence of resolved decisions across four working zones: cooking, prep, serving, and seating. The company said naming the zones early makes layout decisions easier because each zone has a clear footprint and traffic relationship to the others. Straight-line, L-shaped, U-shaped, and island configurations each support different patterns of household and guest movement, and the right layout is the one that matches how the space will actually be used. Rohto added that custom outdoor kitchen layouts are most successful when the cook can work without blocking guests and guests can move around the kitchen without entering the work zone.

Weather-aware planning is another area where Rohto said early decisions shape long-term performance. Covered outdoor kitchen ideas including pergolas, pavilions, roof extensions, and overhangs change how the kitchen functions in real conditions and how often the household uses the space. The company said the cover should be planned with the kitchen because the structure influences placement, ventilation, light, and integration with the home, not retrofitted later when those decisions become harder to reverse.

Materials and utilities are decided in the same planning window. Rohto Landscaping said material choices around an outdoor kitchen should respond to the home's exterior, the surrounding hardscape, and Metro Detroit weather exposure, with a coordinated palette across counters, kitchen surround, deck surface, and any covered structure. The company described gas, electric, and water access as planning considerations rather than build-day discoveries, because utility routes influence where the kitchen can sit and which components are practical to include. Rohto positions a custom outdoor kitchen as one of several connected elements within luxury outdoor living spaces in Metro Detroit, alongside patios, lounge areas, seating zones, and the broader backyard composition.

"A resolved design supports a cleaner outdoor kitchen installation," Martinez said. "When elevations, transitions, utility access, and material choices are settled in advance, the crew is installing decisions rather than making them in the field. That is the part of the process that homeowners notice years later."

The company added that outdoor kitchens are often designed in relationship to nearby features that may already exist or may be planned for later. Lighting placement, adjacent seating areas, future expansions, and nearby pool areas can all influence how the kitchen sits within the overall property. Rohto Landscaping said the strongest outdoor kitchen plans anticipate those relationships rather than treat them as afterthoughts, especially when the kitchen is part of a larger premium backyard plan.

Rohto Landscaping serves homeowners across Metro Detroit and Oakland County, including West Bloomfield, Bloomfield Hills, Birmingham, Royal Oak, and Rochester. The company said outdoor kitchen projects require careful alignment between design quality, material cohesion, utility planning, and the surrounding hardscape. A clear design phase helps reduce field-day decisions and gives the finished space a stronger relationship to the home and yard. Homeowners considering a custom outdoor kitchen can review Rohto's hardscape design and installation services to understand how outdoor cooking spaces fit within larger premium backyard projects.

About Rohto Landscaping

Rohto Landscaping is a West Bloomfield-based design-build landscaping and hardscape contractor serving homeowners across Metro Detroit and Oakland County. The company specializes in hardscape design and installation, custom outdoor living environments, luxury pool surrounds, and premium residential landscape projects designed for long-term performance in Michigan conditions.

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